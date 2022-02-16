5 Real Madrid players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

Real Madrid have displayed an extraordinary resurgence this season. After narrowly missing out on the La Liga title last year, Los Blancos started the 2021-22 campaign with a point to prove. They have been in stunning form ever since the season kicked off and currently occupy the top spot in the league table with a four-point lead.

Credit should go to the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr., who have spearheaded Real Madrid's attack this season. The two stars have displayed incredible goalscoring prowess and have been at the vanguard of furthering the club's prestigious reputation this season.

While Real Madrid have dominated La Liga, some of their players have not lived up to the high standards that are expected of them. Let's take a look at five players who have underperformed for the club this season.

#5 Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal could benefit from a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu

Dani Carvajal has been lackluster for Real Madrid this season. The 30-year-old has been with the Galacticos since 2013 and has a world of experience under his belt. Having made over 200 appearances for the club, the seasoned right-back has won every trophy at club level.

Carvajal is usually a reliable player who lines up on the right side of the defensive line. He displays excellent passing abilities and is more than capable of contributing to the attack.

However, the Spaniard has looked off-color this season, prompting Los Blancos to consider replacements for his position. He has made 20 appearances for the club across all competitions this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Having recently turned 30, Carvajal could benefit from a move away from the club.

#4 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale seems to be nearing the end of his Real Madrid career.

The Welshman was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a reported £85.3 million, becoming the world's most expensive player at the time. He was an extremely fast winger and came to the Santiago Bernabeu with high hopes.

Bale's stint with the Madrid giants has been a mixed affair. The 32-year-old has won a host of trophies with the club over the past seven years. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favor during the last couple of seasons.

Bale rejoined Spurs on loan last year and performed like he never left. This season, he seems to have fallen well down the pecking order at Madrid.

The winger has only made five appearances for the side this season, scoring one goal. He has failed to meet the standards that are expected of a player of his stature.

