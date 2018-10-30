×
5 players Real Madrid should have sacked instead of Julen Lopetegui

Umid Kumar Dey
Top 5 / Top 10
7.99K   //    30 Oct 2018, 18:08 IST

Humiliated at the Camp Nou
Humiliated at the Camp Nou

And so, it happened. Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Real Madrid just four months after appointing him as the manager of the club. It seems as though people with good hearts are always the ones to suffer the most.

If karma existed, then Lopetegui would have won the treble and put Luis Rubiales in a perpetual state of wonder coated with regret as to what could have happened had he kept the Basque as the manager of Spain.

But now, Rubiales must be sipping his coffee with a grin on his face while bragging to his friends as to how right he was to sack him. It is not as though Lopetegui was without faults at all but that is a story that should have its own feature.

For now, we will just focus on the players who were atrocious and played the biggest role in getting the former Spain manager sacked. So, here are the 5 players who should have been thrown out of the club instead of Lopetegui…

#5 Karim Benzema

First up with the usual suspect. Karim Benzema has been bad for over two seasons and yet, quite bafflingly, he is still at the club. All these years, there was something to defend him with: he provides Ronaldo great support.

Now, however, there is nothing left. After the departure of Ronaldo, the onus was on him to take up the responsibility of scoring. For the first few games, he was among the scorers for the Galacticos.

However, he is back to his usual self, missing easy chances and not being able to provide the presence in the box that Madrid need. In the Clasico itself, he had two clear scoring chances and he botched them embarrassingly while, on the other end, Luis Suarez completed a hattrick.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos Football Top 5/Top 10
Umid Kumar Dey
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
