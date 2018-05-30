5 Real Madrid players who would be perfect for Barcelona

Looking for players who'd fit in well and not just the quality, here are five Real Madrid players who could do well at FC Barcelona.

Sandesh Naik CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 11:49 IST

Real Madrid recently lifted their 13th Champions League title and in the process, became the first team to win the trophy in three successive seasons. The side might have had a subpar league campaign as Barcelona stormed to the title, but winning the Champions League will supersede all that.

Barcelona themselves were pretty dominant in the competition before Real Madrid achieved La Decima, having won the title in 2006, 2009 and 2011. The side is entering a new era with Andres Iniesta leaving. The future looks bright because the club has enough resources to replace their departing greats.

In the last decade or so, not many players have jumped the Barcelona Real Madrid divide. It’s pretty unthinkable to do so in the modern age. In the past, players like Luis Figo and Luis Enrique made the switch and received quite a lot of flak.

Because the two sides are two of the best in the world, you can be forgiven to think that a lot of Real Madrid players will fit in well at Barcelona and vice versa. So why not look at that?

We’re looking at the style of play for the players to fit in well and not just the quality, so here are five Real Madrid players who could do well in the Barcelona system.

#5 Mateo Kovacic

The Croatian sure can glide on the pitch when is in the mood. A player who doesn’t start as often as he should owing to the quality present in the Real Madrid squad, Kovacic is one of the best in his position.

It’s criminal to compare anyone to Andres Iniesta simply because of how much quality and calmness the Spaniard possesses, but Kovacic, if played in a similar setup and given the freedom, could be as easy on the eye.

His best of abilities is undoubtedly his silky smooth dribbling. Because of Madrid’s firepower, he has been used in a deeper role more often than not. Ernesto Valverde has often rotated the 4-4-2 and the 4-3-3 setup this season and Kovacic, alongside Busquets, would do well if given the attacking license.