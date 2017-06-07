5 Real Madrid players Zinedine Zidane wants sold this summer

Zidane is planning for the next season and has made a list of players he does not want at the club.

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 07 Jun 2017, 19:01 IST

Mission Galacticos 3.0

With the 2016/17 season done and dusted, Real Madrid have now started focusing on the next season. Zinedine Zidane has wasted no time and has made the list of players he wants the club to sign and sell this summer.

AS reports suggest that Zidane has named seven current players he does want in his squad next season. Out of the 7, Pepe has already confirmed that he is leaving while Fabio Coentrao is also heading for an exit.

Here's the list of the five first team players who Zidane wants sold in the summer:

#5 - James Rodriguez

The first name on Zidane's list is James Rodriguez. The Colombian winger was left out of the Champions League final squad, and that was the final nail in the coffin for him.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing him while Arsenal and Bayern Munich have also made enquiries according to recent reports. Madrid are willing to let him move to Old Trafford in the deal that'll get De Gea to Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want at least €70 million for the forward this summer. James Rodriguez is also forcing a move away as he is not getting enough game time under Zidane.