5 Real Madrid stars apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who have won the Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the most successful footballers to win Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid is the second most successful club to win the Ballon d’Or trophy after FC Barcelona. 6 Real Madrid players have won it 10 times for the club making their trophy count just 1 short fo their archrivals Barcelona.

The most successful players to win the Ballon d’Or are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both of them winning it 5 times. Cristiano Ronaldo, though doesn't represent Real Madrid anymore, can be considered as an all-time great in Real Madrid's history having won the Ballon d’Or 4 times with them.

But then, who were the other 5 players who had previously won the trophy 6 times for Los Blancos? That’s what we are here for.

A look at the 5 Real Madrid players apart from Cristiano Ronaldo who had won the coveted individual trophy.

#5 Alfredo Di Stéfano - 1957, 1959

Alfredo Di Stefano - 1957 & 1959 Ballon d'Or winner

Alfredo Di Stefano is one of the all-time football legends who dominated football in the 1950s. He represented Real Madrid from 1953 to 1964 making 282 appearances and scoring 216 goals. He also has a unique record of having played international matches for Spain, Argentina and Colombia.

Fans named him Saeta Rubia" ("Blond Arrow") for his prolific, tactful runs into the box. In the voting organised by France Football to select the Football player of the Century, he came fourth in the list behind Pele, Maradona and Johan Cruyff.

He also later managed Real Madrid post his retirement from playing career between 1982-1984 and is still considered as an absolute Real Madrid Legend. It is not surprising that Real Madrid Castilla: the reserve team of Real Madrid has their home ground named after Alfredo Di Stefano.

