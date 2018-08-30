LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.45K // 30 Aug 2018, 12:10 IST

Real Madrid

It has been a very tough summer for La Liga giants, Real Madrid. The European champions suffered a huge loss when their talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Bernabeu to join Italian outfit, Juventus in the Seria A recently.

Due to his tireless ambitions and the desire to prove his abilities across several leagues in Europe, the attacker decided to take on the challenge of the Italian top flight - forcing him to end his 9-year stay in the Spanish capital.

For the first time in almost a decade, Los Blancos have entered a season without their talismanic forward. With the Portuguese now gone, a huge opportunity has opened for other superstars to arise and shine at the club this season.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 5 incredible superstars that will thrive in the Spanish capital during the campaign:

#5 Raphael Varane

Varane has taken his game to a new height

French International, Raphael Varane is one of the few superstars that will impress at Real Madrid this season. A look into his performances in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup reveals the high level to which the centre-back has raised his performances.

Varane was one of the best defenders in Russia (if not the best), putting up a lot of rigid displays and providing inspiration from the back as France cruised to their second World Cup trophy this year.

Having guided his nation to claim glory on the grandest stage of all, the 25-year-old is in the form of his life at the moment and he will definitely make a mark at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

