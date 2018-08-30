Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    30 Aug 2018, 12:10 IST

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Real Madrid

It has been a very tough summer for La Liga giants, Real Madrid. The European champions suffered a huge loss when their talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Bernabeu to join Italian outfit, Juventus in the Seria A recently.

Due to his tireless ambitions and the desire to prove his abilities across several leagues in Europe, the attacker decided to take on the challenge of the Italian top flight - forcing him to end his 9-year stay in the Spanish capital.

For the first time in almost a decade, Los Blancos have entered a season without their talismanic forward. With the Portuguese now gone, a huge opportunity has opened for other superstars to arise and shine at the club this season.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 5 incredible superstars that will thrive in the Spanish capital during the campaign:


#5 Raphael Varane

Real Madrid v AC Milan - Pre-Season Friendly
Varane has taken his game to a new height

French International, Raphael Varane is one of the few superstars that will impress at Real Madrid this season. A look into his performances in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup reveals the high level to which the centre-back has raised his performances.

Varane was one of the best defenders in Russia (if not the best), putting up a lot of rigid displays and providing inspiration from the back as France cruised to their second World Cup trophy this year.

Having guided his nation to claim glory on the grandest stage of all, the 25-year-old is in the form of his life at the moment and he will definitely make a mark at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Isco Julen Lopetegui
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
