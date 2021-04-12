5 Real Madrid transfers that came out of nowhere

Real Madrid are one of the most successful teams in European club football.

Over the years, the 13-time Champions League winners have attracted the best talents in the history of the game, which includes Zinedine Zidane, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Roberto Carlos, Ferenc Puskas and the two Ronaldos, to name a few.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez devised the famous 'Galacticos' transfer policy, where the Spanish champions recruited some of the biggest names in the game.

Five baffling Real Madrid transfers

The 'Galacticos' have provided a massive return on Real Madrid's investment, winning six La Liga, five Champions League and five Club World Cup titles since the turn of the century.

However, all Real Madrid signings have not gone to plan, while others made little to no sense. On that note, let's have a look at five baffling Real Madrid transfers.

#5 Thomas Gravesen

Danish midfielder Thomas Gravesen's €3.4m transfer from Goodison Park to Real Madrid in 2005 made little sense.

Although Real Madrid were in need of an aggressive and tough holding midfielder, there were arguably better options out there.

Despite numerous chances, Thomas Gravesen failed to establish himself at Real Madrid for the long term. The Dane made 49 appearances for Los Blancos but accrued 20 yellow cards and a red.

After widespread condemnation of his playing style by fans and pundits alike, Thomas Gravesen found himself on the fringes of the team.

Moreover, he was involved in a training ground bust-up with his then-teammate Robinho, which resulted from a hard tackle by the feisty Danish. The midfielder's inauspicious time with Real Madrid reached concluded in 18 months when he moved to Celtic.

#4 Elvir Baljic

Elvir Balic

Elvir Baljic's €26m transfer to Real Madrid in 1999 - an amount reserved for the best talent in the game - shocked the footballing world.

Although Real Madrid scouts weren't impressed by the Bosnian, the insistence of their former manager John Toshack led to the forward's signing.

While Baljic was a willy operator, he was a clear misfit at Real Madrid, spending most of his time in two different loan spells. The Bosnian's debut season featured 19 appearances, and that turned out to be his last season, as he was loaned out for the remainder of his three-season Real Madrid contract.

Elvir Baljic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1999-2002 pic.twitter.com/9A0uuDpUkk — Real Madrid players (@madrid_players) April 17, 2020

The signing of Baljic was the biggest sum paid for a player from ex-Yugoslavia, which was surpassed by Edin Dzeko's move to Manchester City about a decade later.

