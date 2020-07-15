5 Realistic destinations for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

There are few players in the world that can boast of a combination of ability and accolades that Gareth Bale possesses. The Welshman has been, by far, one of the greatest forwards over the last decade or so of European football. He was the most expensive player in the world at a point after his record-breaking move to Real Madrid.

While many talented players move to the Santiago Bernabeu and lose their way amidst a galaxy of superstars, Bale was different. The winger took to LaLiga Santander like a duck to water and ripped apart defences while dovetailing with Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored 105 goals and set up a further 68 in over 250 games for Los Blancos.

However, things have changed after his recurring injuries kept getting worse, and he fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane.

3 - Gareth Bale is the third player in the FIFA Club World Cup history to score in three different editions, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ace. pic.twitter.com/QxApce2Dx3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2018

After four UEFA Champions League titles and a league title, Bale is at the periphery of Los Blancos and appears likely to depart from Madrid. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been criticised time and again by the Spanish media and has been pushed to the exit door.

With Real Madrid seemingly keen on offloading their second-highest earner, Bale now has a decision on his hands. Where could the Welsh wizard go from Madrid? We take a look at five options for Bale to consider.

#5 Manchester United | Jadon Sancho alternative

Bale could be considered by the Red Devils if a move for Sancho falls through

Bale looked nailed on to join the biggest club in England, Manchester United, back when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm. However, the then-Spurs man took the route to Spain instead and joined Real Madrid for a world-record fee.

Since this move, the now-30-year-old winger has been continuously linked with a return to his homeland and particularly, the Red Devils. United have always dreamt of signing Bale at the peak of his abilities, but those hopes have diminished much like the Welshman's Midas touch.

Bale was a longstanding target for United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now in pursuit of Jadon Sancho ahead of the 2020/21 summer transfer window. Should a move for Sancho fall through, Bale could prove to be an excellent alternative, albeit of a different nature.

A move would free him from the grasp of Real Madrid's reserves and give United a reliable attacker for the front-line. He would provide bags of experience to a young attack and could offer a massive threat from the right-hand side. However, should Sancho move to Old Trafford, a move for Bale might not be as feasible given his massive wages.

#4 Chinese Super League | Payday in a foreign land

Former Spurs player Paulinho has had a successful spell in China and Spain

Many renowned players have seen stints in China where they were among some of the highest earners in the world. Players such as Carlos Tevez, Oscar, Paulinho, and other stars have already made a move and have enjoyed their football in Asia.

So much so, that European clubs recruited many players after their spells in China. These include players such as Paulinho, Axel Witsel, and more recently, Odion Ighalo, who moved to Manchester United on a loan deal.

In what was an astonishing turn of events in 2019 summer, Gareth Bale was all set to move to the cash-rich shores of China. Jiangsu Suning were reportedly willing to pay Bale a ludicrous figure of £1m-a-week to play for them.

Odion Ighalo is another player who has had a fruitful spell in the CSL

The move eventually fell through, however, with Real Madrid pulling the plug on the deal in the eleventh hour. Injuries to Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio made them rethink the move, and reportedly demanded a considerable transfer fee as well for Bale.

With the Cardiff-native likely to leave in the coming summer, CSL could be an option that he could consider. It could see him potentially being the highest-paid footballer in the world as he approaches the end of his career. Should he make the move, he would undoubtedly be the biggest-ever import the CSL has ever seen.