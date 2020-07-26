5 realistic replacements for Dejan Lovren at Liverpool

Liverpool recently ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by winning the Premier League after an astonishing 2019-20 campaign. As the players soak in the glory of the league title, a few of their teammates are likely to leave the club this summer in search of regular playing time.

Dejan Lovren is believed to be one of these players as reports suggest that the Croatian defender is close to joining Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in a deal worth around £11 million. Since joining in 2014, Lovren has gone on to make 185 appearances for the Reds.

Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg for around £11million good business for all parties. At the age of 31, understandable that he wants to play more regularly. Been an up and down six years for him at #LFC but he leaves as a Premier League title winner. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 24, 2020

Although the World Cup finalist got a bit of stick from Liverpool fans for dropping occasional clangers, he continued to regularly feature for the Merseysiders under Jurgen Klopp.

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk in 2018 and the rise of Joe Gomez has, however, seen Lovren fall down the pecking order at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be looking to improve their defensive depth, especially since Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled with their share of injuries in recent seasons.

However, the Premier League champions are unlikely to spend much this summer, especially on a defender who would likely have to contend with being the 4th choice.

In this article, we look at the budget options and academy youngsters that Liverpool could promote to restore their defensive depth next season.

5 budget replacements for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren

Advertisement

#5 Ben White

Ben White (sliding) could be a man in demand during the summer

The only player on this list who is likely to cost Liverpool some money, Ben White is an exciting young English defender who helped Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League. The 22-year-old defender spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Elland Road from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The young Englishman, who has been with the Seagulls since 2016, had his breakthrough campaign in the Championship this season, playing every single minute and helping his temporary employers join England’s elite after 16 long years.

White is quite versatile and can easily slot into the right-back position or in defensive midfield. As a result, the big boys have taken note of his talents, with the youngster now mooted as one of the possible candidates to replace Dejan Lovren at Liverpool. Although the Brighton man wouldn’t come cheap, he has age on his side and could develop into a top player under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

#4 Malang Sarr

The Frenchman (L) is currently a free agent

Malang Sarr is yet another high-potential French defender who could become a household name in the coming years. The young starlet would be a high-value addition for any side this summer since he is available on a free after leaving Nice on June 30.

Sarr is an adept reader of the game, having made 1.9 interceptions per game while boasting an impressive passing accuracy of 90.4% this season, with both metrics being integral to the way Liverpool operate under Klopp. The bonus of not having to pay a transfer fee for the youngster could prove quite enticing for the Reds.

Despite being only 21, the Frenchman has been a regular for Nice in the past four seasons, making a total of 119 appearances during that time. With Liverpool lacking a left-footer in their backline, Sarr can also deputise for Andy Robertson in the left-back slot.