5 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette will succeed at Arsenal

Arsenal have a new record signing once again, but will Alexandre Lacazette be a success at Arsenal? Here's why we think so.

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jul 2017, 16:59 IST

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon

Since the arrival of Mesut Ozil in 2013 and before this summer, Arsenal have gone on to spend more than £30 million each on three other players. Prior to the German’s arrival at the Emirates, it was unheard of for Arsene Wenger to splash such cash.

Alexis Sanchez, Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka have all arrived at the club within the past three years, with the latter two joining just last summer. The latest addition, Alexandre Lacazette has eclipsed that spending.

The Gunners broke their transfer record to land the France international from Olympique Lyon in a £45m deal – a substantial amount that could prove risky. With that said, here are five reasons why he’s bound to succeed at Arsenal.

#1 Scoring record speaks for itself

Tipped for a bright future by former Liverpool and Lyon manager Gerard Houllier, it’s fair to say that Lacazette has finally got the move to a ‘European powerhouse’ he deserved. That’s not saying that Lyon aren’t a big club, they are. However, the opportunity to play for a team like Arsenal in the Premier League is one that many Frenchman dream of.

Still just 26 years old, Lacazette has already scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon in all competitions. The past three seasons at Lyon has seen the forward net over 20 Ligue 1 goals in each campaign – a record that betters Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season saw Lacazette enjoy his best year in French football to date. In 30 league appearances, the France international finished with 28 goals, whilst creating three. Not only that, in eight Europa League outings, he scored six times.

Arsenal have been crying out for an out-and-out goalscorer. Lacazette may just be that player.