After a drawn-out transfer saga between Arsenal and Real Madrid, it appears the Gunners have finally got their man. Martin Odegaard was the subject of detailed discussions between the two clubs, it is now being reported that a deal for the player has finally been completed.

Martin Ødegaard to Arsenal, here we go and deal confirmed! Permanent move - bit less than €40m to Real Madrid. Personal terms already agreed on five years contract. 🇳🇴 #AFC



Edu and Arteta wanted Ødegaard as only priority since June, strategy was correct… and now, done deal.

Odegaard is no stranger to North London. The Norwegian midfielder was signed on loan by the Gunners in January. He was quite impressive during his spell with Arsenal and added creativity to the Gunners' lacklustre midfield.

Another player Arsenal have been heavily linked with is James Maddison from Leicester City. An excellent midfielder, Maddison was touted by some as the answer to Arsenal's lack of goals from midfield.

While there is no doubt that Maddison is indeed a brilliant player, let's take a look at 5 reasons why Arsenal were right to sign Martin Odegaard instead of James Maddison.

#5. Odegaard is familiar with Arsenal's system

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January. In his half-season stint with the Gunners, Odegaard made 20 appearances in all competitions.

An intelligent midfielder, Odegaard was deployed by Arteta in different midfield positions. Odegaard was impressive throughout, grabbing two goals and the same number of assists during his 20 appearances for the Gunners.

Odegaard displayed excellent adaptability, understanding Arteta's system and fitting the bill almost immediately. A left-footed midfielder, Odegaard often played intricate passes through the middle of the park to find attackers, something Arsenal have lacked in recent seasons.

Odegaard is also adept at chasing the ball and perfectly matches Arsenal's requirements for a crafty midfielder who can press off the ball and maximize transitions on the ball.

#4. Odegaard is young and has great potential

Martin Odegaard is still only 22 years old. Having made his professional debut at the tender age of 16, Odegaard brings six years of experience from his stints in Spain and the Netherlands.

Labeled a prodigy, Odegaard was touted as one of the great midfielders of his generation. There is no doubt that the 22-year-old has immense potential and all the makings of a world-class footballer.

Odegaard adapted to the Premier League quite well. He featured in almost all of Arsenal's games during his spell with the club. Although his output wasn't extraordinary, he embodied the free-flowing style of football that Arteta aims to achieve.

Still very much at the beginning of his career, Odegaard is certainly one for the future. With Arsenal's reputation for honing young talent, Odegaard has a bright future ahead of him.

