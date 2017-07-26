5 reasons why Barcelona will be the team to beat next season

Barcelona are a great team that weren't so great last season. But here's why they'll be the team to beat next season.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jul 2017, 20:11 IST

Such a great club doesn’t have two consecutive poor seasons

Last season Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus and finished one point behind Real Madrid in the race for La Liga dominance. It was not a successful season for the Catalans, but the 2017/18 campaign offers a new path for success.

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in footballing history. They’ve always had the best players in the world and have won everything football has to offer.

Such a great club doesn’t have two poor consecutive seasons, so it’s inevitable that Blaugrana will return to the top of the summit next season.

Here are 5 reasons why Barcelona will be the team to beat next season.

#5 They’re out for revenge

There’s nothing more dangerous than a wounded giant. As mentioned before, last season Barcelona were embarrassed and dumped out of all the major competitions.

Juventus thrashed them 3-0 over two legs in Europe and they weren’t good enough to stop Real Madrid from winning their second Liga title in 8 years.

In the 2016/17 campaign, the dynamic trio of MSN were toothless and Barca’s definitive brand of football was nowhere to be seen. Now the Catalan club have got 3 new signings, a new manager and new outlook on football.

Barcelona will approach the 2017/18 campaign with vengeance, as they must prove themselves again to the world of football.