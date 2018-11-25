5 reasons behind the downfall of Real Madrid

Sameer Tawargeri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 337 // 25 Nov 2018, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid, the team which is considered as one of the dominant forces among the top five European leagues are now falling behind in the race to win the silverware this season. They are the only team to win a Champions League Finals three times in a row. It was the last season that the club's efforts were lauded by everyone and this season their fortunes seem to have changed. After getting thrashed by Barcelona (1-5) and defeats against Levante and Eibar, they are currently ranked 6th in La Liga and need to act quickly to contest for the silverware.

Although they top the group in Champions League this season, their performances have been below par. They have been hit hard by the departure of some of the big names of the club. With the arrival of a new manager and his new tactics doesn't look to cope up with the club's playing style. Here are the 5 reasons that could have affected the downfall.

#5 Sidelining Keylor Navas

The Costa Rican goal stopper was one of the key players for the past few seasons. Despite ageing 31, he is quick and has sharp reflexes, which could give any keeper a run for their money at this age. He made a significant impact on the team denying the opposition on numerous occasions.

Navas has been replaced by Thibaut Courtois, whose arrival from Chelsea this season raised many eyebrows as De Gea, Spain's national team goalkeeper was lined up for a move to Spain. Courtois is not able to replicate the heroics of Chelsea for Madrid. With the arrival of the young keeper, Navas had to make his way out and that is costing Real Madrid badly. It is unlikely that Navas gets a chance ahead of Courtois, who needs to recapture his form quickly for Real Madrid to find themselves challenging for the silverware this season.

1 / 3 NEXT