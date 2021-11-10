5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should captain Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United was expected to have a massive impact on the club's season. While the Portuguese has had a productive time so far, United have been struggling overall.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, nine points away from the top. It is surely not a good sign considering how the club needs to get back to winning ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be the leader at Manchester United

There are quite a few things wrong at Manchester United right now and it needs to be sorted step by step. The criticism aimed at the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does hold credit but the character and performance shown by the players on the pitch is also questionable.

United need a player to lead the players on and off the pitch and there is no one better suited for it than Cristiano Ronaldo. His love and passion for Manchester United is unquestionable and if the same is passed on to his team-mates, the fight for the badge will only become stronger. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Ronaldo deserves the captain's armband at Manchester United:

#5 Harry Maguire struggling

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management, Harry Maguire was named the captain of Manchester United. The English defender did a fair job last season but has had his struggles lately.

There is no doubt about the capabilities Maguire possesses at the back. He's strong, commanding in the air and can read the game well. He can also play the ball out well from the back in building up the play.

However, Maguire looks out of form now, especially after returning from his injury, and is surely not helping United's cause. With Solskjaer likely to face the boot sooner or later, it might be best to relieve the Englishman from his duties and allow Cristiano Ronaldo to take over.

#4 Captain for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a legend at both club and national level. Despite not being a regular captain at club level, he has worn the armband for the Portuguese national team for almost thirteen years now.

The former Real Madrid player knows and understands the importance of being a true leader. He has time and again shown it with Portugal by setting an example with his inspirational performances. One of the best examples was during the Euro 2016 final when he had to be subbed off early in the game. Despite his absence on the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo rallied his troops from the sidelines to register a triumph in the tournament.

That's how strong his spirits are and Cristiano Ronaldo surely knows how to motivate his fellow team-mates. His experience with the national team will help him immensely to lead Manchester United and hopefully bring a lot of success with time.

