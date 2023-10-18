5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could challenge for the Ballon d'Or in 2024

Could five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo possibly win a sixth one this late in his career? After joining Al-Nassr and moving to Saudi Arabia in January this year, Ronaldo was expected to quietly wind down his illustrious career far away from the fuss in Europe.

But it still would have been remiss to think that Ronaldo would go silently into the night. After all, the Portuguese legend's career has been shaped by defying odds and silencing doubters. That's when he is the most comfortable and even at the age of 38, he continues to stay true to his nature.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious and coveted individual prize in football and Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. Could he possibly wrap his hands around the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy one more time before he hangs up his boots?

Although it might sound like a stretch, it is far from impossible. Let's take a look at five reasons why Ronaldo could challenge for the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

#5 If Portugal win the 2024 Euros

Bosnia Portugal Euro 2024 Soccer

Portugal have already booked their berth at the 2024 European championship and on current form, they look like they would be the team to beat at the tournament. Portugal have maintained a perfect record in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, winning all of their eight matches so far

They have also scored a whopping 32 goals while shipping in just two. Under new manager Roberto Martinez, this Portuguese side has been on a roll in 2023. Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been two of their finest players in the qualifiers and the duo are expected to play a massive role for them in the finals.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals and provided one assist in seven Euro qualifiers this year. He has still got his scoring shoes on and will lead the line for Portugal at the competition next year.

If Portugal win the 2024 Euros, Ronaldo will have won a major trophy and if his individual accolades match up, he will become a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

#4 If Ronaldo wins the Golden Boot at Euro 2024

Portugal Slovakia Euro 2024 Soccer

This would be yet another major accomplishment which could give Ronaldo a huge boost in the Ballon d'Or race next year. Going by his form right now, Ronaldo topping the goalscoring charts at Euro 2024 seems like a real possibility.

Portugal, one of the early favourites, are expected to enjoy a deep run in the tournament. Ronaldo winning the Golden Boot at such a major competition would make him a Ballon d'Or contender.

#3 Becomes top goalscorer in the AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo is known as "Mr. Champions League" due to his exceptional achievements in Europe's elite competition. The Portuguese talisman is the player with the most goals (140) and assists (42) in the competition.

He is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League season. The Saudi top flight is also the most star-studded and high-profile league in Asia following the arrival of plenty of top players this summer. The Pro League clubs are among the strongest teams in AFC Champions League this season.

If Ronaldo can keep up his goalscoring form, he will be one of the favourites to finish as the top scorer in the AFC Champions League this term.

#2 If Al-Nassr enjoy a decent run in the AFC Champions League

Perspolis VS Al Nassr: AFC Champions League

If, in addition to winning the Golden Boot, Ronaldo also enjoys a decent run in the AFC Champions League, it will further elevate his chances in the Ballon d'Or race.

Ronaldo is one of the stars who are expected to have a major impact in the tournament. So don't be surprised if the former Manchester United man gives it a go and takes Al-Nassr far in the competition.

If he can add the AFC Champions League trophy to his silverware collection this term, Ronaldo could even become a firm favourite in the Ballon d'Or race.

#1 If he wins the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's exploits in the latter half of the 2022-23 season did not prove to be enough to propel Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title. They finished second in the table, five points behind champions Al-Ittihad.

But after dusting off their disappointments from last term, Al-Nassr have got off to a decent start to the new campaign. After nine league matches, they sit third in the league table, four points off the top and Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season with 10 goals to his name.

If he can keep up his goalscoring form and take Al-Nassr to the league title, he will have given himself a great chance to win a sixth Ballon d'Or.