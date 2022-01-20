5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 to a loud and proud welcome, you could sense the apprehensions simmering beneath the surface. Was Manchester United's style of play going to be compromised now? What happens to the young and talented forwards now?

There were several questions on everyone's minds. Ronaldo has definitely had an impact on his return to Manchester United. The legendary Portuguese has since produced multiple rescue acts for the Red Devils.

He has essentially kept them alive in the Champions League. While he has made some crucial contributions, it's also important to ask whether Cristiano Ronaldo has truly improved this team.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United played some fluid attacking football in the 2020-21 season. Fast-paced, sweeping counterattacks were part and parcel of their style of play.

But that's something we've not seen on a consistent basis this season. Manchester United's performances in the 2021-22 season have been considerably inferior to their displays from last season. What has changed? We believe Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction has been more of a curse than a blessing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Manchester United.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to win trophies at Manchester United

Ronaldo is a very ambitious player and he has been a serial winner throughout his career. His first spell at Manchester United was extremely successful. He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one FA Cup, two League Cups and one FIFA Club World Cup during his first stint at Old Trafford.

Much has changed since then at Manchester United. They are in the middle of a culture reset and simply put, they do not resemble a trophy winning side.

Ronaldo has entered the twilight of his career. If he really desires to add to his trophy collection, he should go to a more sorted side that can mount title challenges.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo is impeding the growth of Manchester United's youngsters

Manchester United are a club that prides itself on its ability to develop youngsters. Their academy is one of the best in the world and has produced world-class talents on a consistent basis. The new crop of Manchester United youngsters possess a lot of potential.

However, with Ronaldo playing almost every game, there is immense competition for a starting berth. If Ronaldo starts, the other forwards will need to take up a position on the flanks. Mason Greenwood has hardly played as a striker since Ronaldo joined the club.

Anthony Martial has nearly been frozen out of the club. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga are having to fight it out for a starting berth. There are also other youngsters like Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri (currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves) and Shole Shoretire who won't even get a look in.

The profiles of all the other forwards that Manchester United have are similar. They are young, fleet footed and pacy customers. There are plenty of combinations that could work but for now they're stuck choosing partners for Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani.

