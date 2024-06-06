5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are favorites to win Euro 2024

With the Euro 2024 right around the corner, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have firmly established themselves as one of the favorites to clinch their second title in history.

A Selecao won their first major tournament in Euro 2016, defeating France 1-0 in a thrilling final. They followed this up with a second triumph, capturing the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019.

Following a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Portugal have been rejuvenated under Roberto Martinez's tutelage. Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to his best form. They possess the perfect mix of experience and youth in their squad, making them a force to be reckoned with this summer.

Portugal will be aiming to get out of Group F without any real issues. They are set to face Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Georgia. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five reasons why Portugal are the favorites to win Euro 2024:

5) Going flawless in the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were quick to move past their World Cup disappointment, where they crashed out in the quarter-finals following a shock 1-0 loss to Morocco.

Portugal had a dominant run in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, finishing with a perfect record in Group J with 30 points from 10 games. They dominated the likes of Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Liechtenstein, scoring 36 goals and conceding just two. This included a notable 9-0 win against Luxembourg, depicting their attacking prowess.

Having proven they are capable of a perfect campaign, Portugal will be aiming to repeat this feat when they kick off their Euro campaign against Czechia on June 18.

4) Portugal possess incredible world-class depth in attack

Portugal's formidable depth up-front is an integral reason why they're the favorites to secure glory in Germany. The final squad consists of the perfect blend of veterans and exciting young talents. Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Rafael Leao, and Goncalo Ramos have made the final cut.

Ronaldo has been in red-hot form in the Saudi Pro League this season - winning the Golden Boot with a record 35 goals. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Joao Felix have been stellar for Liverpool and Barcelona respectively.

Rafael Leao and Francisco Conceicao started for Portugal in their recent 4-2 win against Finland in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. The latter provided two assists, showing they could play a massive role under Martinez this summer.

Despite struggling with hamstring injuries this season, Pedro Neto has shown signs of greatness down the wing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Goncalo Ramos rounds off the attack and will provide depth to arguably the most stacked attack in the tournament.

3) Their brilliant record under Roberto Martinez

Many eyebrows were raised when the Portuguese Football Federation opted to replace Fernando Santos with Roberto Martinez on January 3, 2023. Despite showing signs of promise managing Belgium's 'Golden Generation', the latter failed to win trophies during his time there between 2016 and 2022.

However, Martinez has won over Portugal fans with his versatile style of play, prioritizing possession-based play, and getting the very best out of his players. He also isn't afraid to adapt his strategy and formation, often alternating between a three-man and four-man defense.

Most importantly, Martinez has given Cristiano Ronaldo his belief back by making him the focal point of the team. This came after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped by Santos in the final two games during the World Cup.

Under Martinez's guidance, Portugal have won 12 out of their 13 games, losing just one, with a win percentage of 92.31 percent. They will be confident of continuing this exceptional run of form at the Euro 2024.

2) Portugal's formidable midfield

While the star names in their attack may catch the attention of most eyes, Portugal's midfield for the Euro 2024 is every bit as dangerous.

The likes of Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bernardo Silva have made the final squad. Their midfield combines creativity, defensive solidity, and versatility, making A Selecao a contender to dominate all games in the middle of the park during Euro 2024.

Fernandes is currently one of the best midfielders in Europe, alongside Silva. Both stars are renowned for their ability on the ball and playmaking potential. The former also scored a brilliant brace in their 4-2 win against Finland earlier this week. He has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

Palhinha and Ruben Neves offer stability and control in the midfield. Exciting young talents like Vitinha and Joao Neves will look to make the most of their opportunity to shine.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio was ruled out of Euro 2024 due to injury. However, Martinez has replaced him with Manchester City's Nunes, bolstering the squad ahead of Euro 2024.

1) The Cristiano Ronaldo factor

Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the twilight of his career at 39, but he still possesses the ability to change the outcome of a game at any given moment. He is set to take part in his sixth Euros tournament in less than two weeks time and will be aiming to secure his third international trophy.

Ronaldo has been in sensational form for Al-Nassr this season, garnering 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. His feats earned him the Golden Boot in the Saudi Pro League, as he comfortably finished as the top-scorer with 35 goals - breaking the record of 33 goals.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with five goals. He flourished during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, ending with 10 goals and two assists in nine appearances. He also remains the highest goalscorer of all time at the international level with 128 goals to his name from 206 appearances.