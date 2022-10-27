5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should not be sold by Manchester United in January

Cristiano Ronaldo could be shown the exit door at Manchester United in January. It would be an unfitting end to a glorious marriage, but the way things have unraveled over the past few months, it's definitely a possibility.

Things have come to a head at Manchester United after manager Erik ten Hag suspended Ronaldo from the first-team for their game against Chelsea. It came on the back of Ronaldo's actions during United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started the game on the bench and finished it as an unused substitute. He stormed off the ground towards the end of the game and reportedly left Old Trafford before the final whistle.

Ten Hag later revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on. The Portuguese icon is now likely to leave Manchester United this January.

But we believe that United should keep hold of him until the end of the ongoing campaign. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Ronaldo should not be sold by Manchester United in January.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo won't fetch much of a transfer fee

The 37-year-old tried to engineer an exit from Manchester United in the summer. Top teams shied away from signing him due to a multitude of reasons with his exorbitant wage demands being a prominent one.

United would have also been aware of the fact that they wouldn't have been able to get much money as a transfer fee due to two reasons. First of all. if they wanted to offload Ronaldo, they'd have to compromise on his transfer fee because teams would find it hard to furnish his wage demands.

Secondly, he had entered the final year of his contract with the club. In January, Ronaldo can only be sold for next to nothing. This is because no team would want to fork out a considerable amount of money for a player who has just a few months left on his contract.

#4 Bad way to part ways with a club legend

Ronaldo has won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one FA Cup and two League Cups at Manchester United. He also earned his first Ballon d'Or whilst playing for the Red Devils.

During the 2021-22 season, when the entire team struggled, Ronaldo was the only bright spot. He scored 24 goals and provided three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils last term.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man is one of the GOATs of football. No team, let alone Manchester United, would want to endure an unsavory divorce from a player who has served them so well. Not only is it a bad look but it also leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

#3 Lose a leader in the dressing room

It might be a little odd to make a case for Ronaldo with his teammates after his actions during the game against Tottenham Hotspur. But what matters is that he is clearly revered by the young brigade at Manchester United.

There is plenty to learn from a player like Ronaldo, who has achieved so much in the world of football, for the young guns at United. He is also excellent at rallying the troops and getting them to perform at a high standard. Ronaldo is someone players look up to and want to emulate.

Even at 37, Ronaldo remains an elite athlete. There are standards he is setting at the club in terms of dedication and commitment to training regimes. As such, losing Ronaldo at a critical juncture could leave a massive void in the United dressing room.

#2 Ronaldo could yet become a starter due to Martial's injury problems

Anthony Martial is Ten Hag's first-choice striker this season. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has started just a single game in all competitions so far this season. His niggling injury problems are starting to become a cause for concern for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford has been tasked with playing striker in recent weeks. While his movement and dribbling are top-notch, Rashford's finishing leaves a lot to be desired. That's why Manchester United need Ronaldo in the squad.

The legendary Portugal international is a pretty solid marksman. He is different to Rashford with respect to what he can offer in attack. An injury to another attacker will place Ronaldo right back in the starting lineup. As they don't have enough backup options, offloading Ronaldo would be a short-sighted decision.

#1 Big players stand up at crucial moments

Ronaldo's career is littered with instances where he has come up clutch for his teams. He is a man for the big occasion and has proved that an incredible number of times.

'Mr. Champions League' relishes high-pressure situations and also possesses a wealth of experience when it comes to football at the highest level. Manchester United ought to be eyeing the Europa League title this season.

If they are to go all the way, they will need someone like Ronaldo who is used to delivering during crucial moments.

