5 reasons why David de Gea will not leave Manchester United this summer

Two years ago, it seemed only a matter of time before De Gea held a Real Madrid jersey aloft - but a lot has changed since then.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jun 2017, 19:07 IST

Best shot-stopper in the world?

31 August 2015. Time was ticking away fast as the transfer deadline grew closer. Manchester United and Real Madrid were trying to work on the finer points of a deal involving De Gea and Keylor Navas. Media outlets were snooping around, both in England and Spain, trying to get a look in.

In the early hours of the 1st of September, the news broke – the two clubs had failed to complete the paperwork on time. The deal had collapsed. David De Gea would have to stay at Manchester United for the time being, and Keylor Navas at Real.

Real Madrid duly released a statement explaining how they had done everything in their power to make sure the deal went through, blaming United for the delay. United responded with a strongly worded statement that placed the ball back in Madrid's court.

We might never know who really was responsible; in any case, United were quick to insist that they were happy to keep De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper's future has been the subject of transfer speculations ever since. The summer of 2017 is no different – yet here are 5 reasons why De Gea will not leave Manchester United this summer.

#1 He is comfortable and well settled

He is comfortable, well settled with a lucrative contract, and adored by the fans

A week after the transfer debacle, De Gea signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, with an option to extend it for a further year. He has featured in the PFA Team of the Year in both the seasons that followed.

Especially under Louis van Gaal, there were weeks or even months when it seemed De Gea was fighting a one-man battle to secure CL football for United.

He is comfortable, well settled with a lucrative contract, and adored by the fans. The lure of Real Madrid can be alluring – but there is no reason prima facie why De Gea would want to leave United.