Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players at the moment. Dubbed 'The Terminator', the Norwegian goal machine has lived up to his billing. From becoming a top-liner after scoring nine goals in a single match in the U-19 World Cup to dominating in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has established himself as one of the talents in Europe.

Before arriving at Westfalenstadion, Erling Haaland was making a name for himself with Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Erling Haaland's breakout season was one to remember.



In his first full season with RB Salzburg, the Leeds-born striker bagged four hat-tricks across all competitions within a span of just two months. He has taken the same form to Dortmund and continues to score goals and break records with ease.

At age 20, Erling Haaland scored 40+ goals in a season across all competitions for a club in Europe’s top 5 leagues.



Many legends in the game are certain Haaland will be joining their ranks later in his career and football pundits have already tipped the 20-year-old to end up at a big club sooner or later.

While Erling Haaland has no plans to leave Signal Iduna Park this summer, Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Erling Haaland should leave Borussia Dortmund.

#5 Increased salary

The inflated market these days facilitates surprising transfers involving hefty fees. Clubs splash money in the form of salaries and bonuses to grab players on their shopping list.

Haaland can switch to a bigger team in order to earn more.

There are many who deserve more than what they earn right now and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is at the top of that list.

Unlike Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and many others, Haaland isn't among the highest-paid players in Europe.

Right now he earns about £141,000/week. Should Haaland be sold by Dortmund, his weekly wages will skyrocket at a bigger club. As the 21-year-old is tipped to be the next big thing in football, he might finally earn the same amount of money as legends of the game like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For that to happen, he will have to be part of a bigger and richer team like Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester City or Barcelona.

#4 Career growth

Even though the Bundesliga is one of the top 5 leagues in Europe, fans don't consider it the toughest league to play in.

Haaland can prove his worth by playing in a different league.

At Dortmund, Bayern Munich is the only practical threat that remains in terms of domestic competition.

The Norwegian should move to a competitive league that will test him. With the abilities he possesses, Haaland would be unstoppable if he raises his game against tougher opponents.

A bigger team will also bring him better coaches and teammates, a perfect mix for any stone to turn into a diamond.

