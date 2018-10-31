5 Reasons for Real Madrid's recent slump

Dejected!!

Real Madrid is one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world. The club is the 3-time consecutive winner of the prestigious Champions League. The club currently has 8 players in the Ballon d'Or shortlist. Many of their players will go down as legends and will be remembered for a long time.

However, all is not rosy at Real Madrid since their 3-time Champions League winning manager Zidane has left the club. Their legendary talisman Christiano Ronaldo has shifted to Juventus.

At the start of their season, they lost the European Supercup to their crosstown rivals Athletico Madrid. They recently went on one of their lengthiest goal droughts in a long time. So what are the problems that caused the current disastrous scenario in which they reside?

#5 Defensive Lapses

Real Madrid have always been leaky at the back but with some of the top attacking players in the world, they just hid the cracks. The Real Madrid fullbacks are some of the best attackers and move forward when their team attacks and this is now compounded by the high defensive line employed by Lopetegui's tactic.

This leads to a large space being left behind, and when against Barcelona, it leads to their defence being shredded to pieces. Sergio Ramos had come to the club as a 19-year-old and when he will undoubtedly retire as a legend having won all major titles in football.

However, the hidden truth is that he has been waning for years. With goals aplenty, it was overlooked. While the players are still classy, their occasional lapse in concentration has leaked many a goal. The team also lacks proper backups to their first team defence and it has turned into a major problem. This season they have already shipped in 14 goals from their opening 10 LaLiga games. It is high time Real sorted their defensive dilemma.

