France are usually among the favorites to win any major tournament these days and it is no different at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held in Germany, with the hosts kicking off the tournament with their game against Scotland at the Allianz Arena on June 14.

Les Bleus have brought their usual star-studded squad to Germany, headlined by Real Madrid’s latest Galactico Kylian Mbappe. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has never won the Euros or even scored at the event, but will likely be key to his side’s chances of success.

According to Opta, France (19.1%) are the second favorites to win the Euros after England (19.9%), with these two teams well clear of the other challengers. Having reached three of the last four major finals, stopping Didier Deschamps’ side will be no mean feat for any team.

On that note, let’s take a look at five major reasons why France are the favorites to win their third European Championship title this year.

5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe's France are favorites to win Euro 2024

#5 Major tournament form

As mentioned earlier, France have reached the final in three of the last four major international tournaments. Les Bleus have reached the finals of the last two FIFA World Cups, beating Croatia for their second title in 2018 before losing to Argentina in 2022.

France also suffered heartbreak at the 2016 Euros on home soil, losing the final against Portugal. They underwhelmed at the subsequent edition in 2021, bowing out in the round of 16 after a penalty-shootout loss to Switzerland.

Apart from tournaments, France have won 10 of their 13 games since the 2022 World Cup final, losing only twice in that period - both times against Germany. They also qualified for the Euros undefeated, beating the Netherlands twice in their campaign and putting 14 past Gibraltar at home.

#4 Star-studded squad

France always come into a tournament with a squad full of world-class players. Kylian Mbappe is arguably the biggest star in world football currently, and will be looking to make his mark in a tournament where he is yet to shine.

The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud have been integral to the side in their success in recent years, and they will be supported by a versatile range of attacking players in Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Kingsley Coman and others.

Freshly-crowned UEFA Champions League winners Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, along with the likes of Adrian Rabiot and Youssouf Fofana are among the options to control the middle of the park.

The fact that William Saliba, one of the Premier League’s best center-backs, is struggling to cement his spot in defense speaks volumes about their depth in that area. Mike Maignan is one of the best shotstoppers in Serie A and will be backed by an able deputy in Alphonse Areola.

#3 The right mix of youth and experience

France have the perfect mix of youth and experience in their squad for Euro 2024. A surprising call-up for N’golo Kante, who is plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, will ensure the youngsters have the wisdom of a serial winner to draw upon. Olivier Grioud is another in his late 30s, but still has plenty to contribute to the side.

On the other hand, Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola will make their major tournament debuts this month and will add a new dimension to France’s midfield and attacking options.

#2 Kylian Mbappe is a big-game player

Argentina seemed to be cruising in the 2022 World Cup final when Kylian Mbappe single-handedly brought France back into the game out of nowhere. After dispatching a penalty, Mbappe scored a spectacular volley to draw his side level in the dying minutes. Another penalty in extra time made Mbappe just the second player to score a World Cup final hat-trick.

That game only added to Mbappe’s big-game pedigree. At the 2018 World Cup, the former PSG forward scored a brace against Argentina in the round of 16. He also netted in the final as Les Bleus were crowned world champions for the second time.

Mbappe is level with Harry Kane for most goals (12) in the last three major international tournaments. The two forwards are also two of the top scorers in Europe this season, with 44 goals each for their respective clubs, and will be looking to continue that form at the Euros.

#1 Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps is already one of the greatest national team managers of all time. Over 12 years in charge of the French national team, Deschamps has led France to World Cup glory in 2018, the Nations League title in 2021, and to two other major finals.

The 55-year-old can now forge a legacy that will be hard to top for a long time. If his side go on to win the Euros, Deschamps will become the only man to have won the World Cup and the European Championship as both player and manager.

While he has sometimes been criticized for his defensive style of play, Deschamps’ man-management and the ability to get superstars and big egos to harmoniously work with each has been key to France’s recent success.

