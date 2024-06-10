All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as he looks to outperform the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi following his much-anticipated free transfer to Real Madrid earlier this month. The 25-year-old will be aiming to guide France to Euro 2024 glory in Germany after finishing as runners-up to Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe has yet to win the UEFA European Championship in his career but will be looking to make a strong start in Group D. Their challenging group consists of Poland, Netherlands, and Austria, and their campaign will commence against Austria on Monday, June 17.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in his sixth Euros for Portugal as he prepares for his second championship battle. A Selecao have been placed in Group F alongside Turkiye, Georgia, and Czechia, and will make their first appearance against Czechia on Tuesday, June 18.

In contrast, Lionel Messi will be aiming to retain the Copa America later this month after winning the prestigious competition in 2021. Argentina are in Group A, which also consists of Peru, Chile, and Canada, and will first play Canada on Thursday, June 20.

With all three of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi looking for glory for their respective nations, let's take a look at five reasons why Mbappe will outperform Ronaldo and Messi this summer:

5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe will outshine Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in international football this summer

#5 Kylian Mbappe is one of the most in-form players in the world

One reason Kylian Mbappe could potentially outshine Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi this summer is the form he's currently in. The Frenchman has displayed his blistering pace, versatility across the frontline, and technical prowess this season, making him one of the deadliest forwards on the planet.

The 25-year-old was sensational for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) across the 2023-24 campaign despite reportedly facing scrutiny behind the scenes due to his links to Real Madrid. He netted 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions, helping Les Parisiens win the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe appeared to be on course to win the European Golden Shoe but ended up conceding the award to Harry Kane after PSG boss Luis Enrique regularly benched him towards the end of the season.

However, he will look to carry his great form into Euro 2024 for France with a clear state of mind following his exit from PSG. He recently provided two assists and scored a goal in their 3-0 friendly win against Luxembourg, showing that he is raring to wreak havoc upon defenses this summer.

#4 Ronaldo, Messi don’t play at the highest level in club football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of this generation and have a genuine argument for being the best ever. However, unlike Kylian Mbappe, they are no longer playing at the highest level in Europe and the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo performed phenomenally for Al-Nassr this season in the Saudi Pro League by scoring 44 goals and registering 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Messi has had a bright start to the campaign for Inter Miami, garnering 14 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances.

However, the quality and intensity of the Saudi Pro League and MLS cannot be compared to Ligue 1 and the UCL, meaning Mbappe has been playing at a higher level all season. This factor could potentially play a part in him outshining both Ronaldo and Messi this summer.

#3 France have better squad built around Mbappe

While Lionel Messi's Argentina are the reigning World Cup champions and are ranked No. 1 in the world, it can be argued that France have a better squad built to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe.

Under Didier Deschamps' tutelage, France secured World Cup glory in 2018. They followed this up with winning the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League but unfortunately came up short in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

France have the perfect blend of squad depth, balance between experienced and youth players, recent success, and talent, and will look to showcase this in Euro 2024.

They also support Mbappe quite well in midfield and attack, putting him in the best situation possible whether on the counter or in possession. This has allowed him to score 47 goals and provide 33 assists in 79 appearances for France.

With the likes of Antoine Griezmann, N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman, and Ousmane Dembele enabling Mbappe, it would come as no surprise to see him put up better numbers than Messi and Ronaldo this summer.

#2 ⁠Mbappe must be raring to prove a point after Euro 2020 heartbreak

France were one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 but suffered heartbreak after they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Switzerland. The game ended 3-3 in normal time and France lost 5-4 on penalties, with Kylian Mbappe missing the fifth and decisive penalty.

Moreover, Mbappe also failed to score any goals in his four appearances during the tournament. He will be raring to set things right and lead his nation to glory in the upcoming Euro 2024, a factor that could push him to outshine both Ronaldo and Messi.

He will also seek to prove himself on the international stage following his move to Real Madrid. With the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior flourishing this season for Los Blancos by winning the treble, he must prove his mettle in Euro 2024 in order to compete for this year's Ballon d'Or.

#1 Mbappe has outperformed Ronaldo and Messi at the age of 25

The most important factor that could shift the tide in Mbappe's favor is that he has outperformed Ronaldo and Messi at the age of 25. According to Sporting News, by his 25th birthday, Mbappe had scored 309 goals and provided 148 assists in 421 appearances, averaging 69.87 minutes per goal or assist.

At the time, Cristiano Ronaldo had mustered 160 goals and 70 assists in 407 appearances, averaging 130.5 minutes per goal contribution. In contrast, Lionel Messi amassed 279 goals and 121 assists in 399 appearances (77.8 minutes per goal contribution).

Mbappe's greatest challenge will be maintaining this performance for over a decade to match the two legends' careers. However, he is currently nearing his prime and has all the tools to outdo both superstars this summer.