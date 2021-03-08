5 reasons why Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. But could this summer be the one that sees the Argentine wizard finally leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona is definitely a possibility, given his contract is due to expire this summer. But could he still remain at the Camp Nou instead?

There’s a distinct possibility that Lionel Messi will remain a Barcelona player – and here are five reasons why.

#1 New Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants him to stay

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly wants Messi to remain at the club.

It’s undoubtedly true that Barcelona have been in disarray in recent weeks.

The Catalan giants are still chasing another La Liga title and currently sit in second. But they’re on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League to Paris St. Germain.

Off the pitch, meanwhile, the club appears to be chaotic. Just last week, a number of senior figures – including former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu – were arrested over financial issues.

These issues reportedly related to a 2020 scandal that supposedly saw Barcelona hire a firm to attack their own players on social media.

However, better days may be around the corner for Barcelona. It was announced this weekend that Joan Laporta has won the club’s presidential election, returning to the role he filled between 2003 and 2010.

That period was, of course, Barcelona’s most successful in the modern era – and key to that was Lionel Messi.

It’s unsurprising, then, that Laporta has already stated that his top priority now is keeping the Argentine at the Nou Camp.

The new president was quoted as stating, “The best player in the world loves Barca, and I hope that is a sign that he will stay at Barcelona, which is what we all want.”

Laporta’s attitude seems to be a marked step away from the attitude of Bartomeu – who faced a mutiny last summer when Lionel Messi was close to leaving the club.

And if the new president – who does have an existing relationship with Lionel Messi from his previous time in charge – decides he wants to keep the Argentine at the club, then there’s definitely a chance he gets his way.

#2 It’s doubtful that a rival club will afford Lionel Messi

Would a rival club be willing to pay Messi's huge wages?

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous clubs across the world would likely have been able to afford Lionel Messi and the insanely expensive contract he’d likely demand.

However, when the past year's events are taken into account, it seems doubtful that any of Europe’s giants will be able to pay the kind of money that Messi might demand.

According to most sources, Lionel Messi is on a contract worth around £500k per week, making him the highest-paid footballer in the world.

And if Messi were to leave Barcelona this summer, it’d be on a free transfer following the expiration of his current deal. That means not only would he be likely to demand a similar wage, but he’d also command a massive signing-on fee.

It’s true that any potential suitors wouldn’t need to pay Barcelona a transfer fee. But that money would almost be certainly offset by the contract needed to entice Messi into a move.

And with clubs all over the world looking to tighten their belts following the pandemic – even giants like Manchester United and Juventus – then it’s definitely possible that nobody would be able to afford Messi anyway. This would lead him to cut a new deal with Barcelona.

