5 reasons why Lionel Messi will win Golden Boot at Copa America 2024

Lionel Messi will captain Argentina at this summer's Copa America 2024 and will be gunning for the Golden Boot. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared the award with Colombia's Luis Diaz when La Abiceleste reigned supreme three years ago.

Messi, 36, is among the favorites to finish top scorer in this year's tournament. He's been prolific for club and country over the past year and will arrive in the United States as a world champion.

The Inter Miami superstar was the star of the show in Qatar as Argentina won the World Cup two years ago. All eyes will be on Messi and how he fares this summer, especially on the goalscoring front.

We look at five reasons Lionel Messi will win the Golden Boot in the United States:

Lionel Messi is the greatest goalscorer at Copa America 2024

Argentina's captain is a goalscoring machine.

Lionel Messi has bagged goals for fun throughout his illustrious career and is Argentina's all-time top scorer. He's posted 106 goals in 181 caps for La Abiceleste since debuting for his national team in August 2005, aged 18.

The Barcelona icon has many rivals eyeing the Golden Boot at Copa America 2024. Brazil's Vinicius Junior, Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, and Argentine teammate Julian Alvarez will likely give him a run for his money.

However, the attacking trio doesn't have Messi's astounding goalscoring record. He's also joint-seventh in the all-time top scorer rankings in Copa America history with 13 in 34 games.

Messi could be eyeing the Golden Boot and the opportunity to rise up the tournament's all-time top-scorer list. He's only four shy of joint leaders Norberto Mendez (Argentina) and Zizinho (Brazil), who bagged 17 goals.

Argentina are likely to go all the way

Argentina are favorites to win Copa America 2024.

Argentina are favorites to win Copa America 2024 this summer as they continue to impress under Lionel Scaloni. Their 2022 World Cup heroics still live long in the memory. The 15-time Copa America champions have also been superb during their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

La Abiceleste sit top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with five wins and one loss in six games. This includes 1-0 wins against Brazil and Uruguay, their likely challengers in the United States

Lionel Messi has been key for Argentina during their World Cup qualifiers. He's posted three goals in five games, including a brace in a 2-0 win against Peru.

Inter Miami exploits

Lionel Messi has flourished at Inter Miami.

Inter Miami pulled off the biggest signing in MLS history last summer when they captured Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon joined David Beckham's co-owned Herons as a free agent after leaving PSG.

Messi has taken no time whatsoever to assert his dominance in the MLS. He's made a blistering start at DRV PNK, with 25 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions.

The eight-time La Liga Golden Boot winner captained Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory last summer. He finished top scorer in that competition with 10 goals in seven games, including three braces.

Messi has been excellent during the ongoing campaign as Gerardo Martino's men sit top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings. He's scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 15 games across competitions.

Argentina's favorable Copa America 2024 group

Lionel Scaloni's world champions were handed a winnable group.

Argentina will kickstart their Copa America 2024 campaign in Group A. Lionel Scaloni's men start the defense of their crown against Canada (June 21), Chile (June 26), and Peru (June 30).

Those three nations shouldn't give La Abiceleste too many issues in the United States. Chile and Peru have aging squads, and an inexperienced Canada have just changed managers.

Lionel Messi has bagged five goals against Chile and three against Peru. He's never faced Canada during his international career.

Messi missed out on the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappe (far right) beat Lionel Messi to the Golden Boot.

Lionel Messi put on a masterclass during Argentina's fairytale 2022 World Cup campaign. He lit up Qatar with seven goals and three assists in seven games, including a brace in the final against France. He also netted from the spot as Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes.

Messi's former PSG teammate, Kylian Mbappe, produced a hat-trick in the final. That took him to the Golden Boot with eight goals and two assists in seven games.

Mbappe was devastated as he stood with his award alongside Messi, named the Player of the Tournament. He missed out on another goalscoring award to add to his long collection and could be raring to put that right at Copa America 2024.