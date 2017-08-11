5 reasons why Liverpool will not win the EPL this year​

Liverpool haven't made the best use of the transfer window, which is one of the reasons why they won't win the league.

Liverpool's defence has been a cause of concern for the club

The transfer window of this summer has been the biggest in the history of the game. While Neymar's deal has shattered the transfer record, Manchester City have also broken the record for signing the most expensive defender ever.

Among them, Liverpool haven’t entirely gone with the trend as their only major signing this window has been Mohamed Salah. They have also bought a talented striker in Dominic Solanke and left-back, Andrew Robertson from Hull.

Which brings me to the conclusion that the Merseyside outfit just haven’t done enough to be considered as title challengers – and here are 5 reasons why they won’t win the Premier League title this season…

#5 Poor defence

It is actually quite astounding as to how Liverpool managed to finish top four with that bunch of defenders. This was a team that once had one of the best centre-back pairings in Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyppia, but are now reduced to inconsistent players like Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

While the latter could yet turn out to be a good defender for the Reds, the former hasn’t really convinced in his time at Anfield. The Merseyside outfit have vehemently chased Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk this season, but his arrival still hangs in the balance as the new season knocks on the door.

Oh, and let’s not even talk about the quandary that Liverpool’s full-back area is. While James Milner did an admirable job as a makeshift left-back, you really can’t expect a team to win the Premier League title with that defence.

Defence wins you titles – and Liverpool’s defence is just far behind the other top teams in England.