5 reasons why Liverpool will struggle against Leicester City | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool will host Leicester City at Anfield in the most high-profile game from tonight in the Premier League. There are a couple of records on offer- Liverpool can make it 64 games unbeaten at home and can also claim a new record for scoring in 39 successive Premier League matches at home.

Interestingly enough, it was Leicester City that rained on Liverpool's 63-match unbeaten streak back in 1981. The stage seems to be set for something similar to happen as the Foxes travel to Merseyside. In terms of immediate benefits though, Leicester City can move to the top of the table with a win tonight.

Though Liverpool have looked formidable of late despite the cards they were dealt, this is one tough fixture to navigate particularly because of the predicament they find themselves in. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool will struggle against Leicester City tonight.

#5 Liverpool defence more vulnerable than ever

No Trent, no Virgil and no Gomez

Let it be shown on record that Aston Villa pulled off their 7-2 trouncing of Liverpool when Virgil Van Dijk was fully fit and present. Jurgen Klopp has cause for concern with regard to his backline after having conceded 16 goals from eight games so far.

That is the third worst defensive record in the league so far. It is quite surprising given how Jurgen Klopp's men had the best defensive record in the league in the 2019-20 season where they were crowned champions.

To make matters worse, Jurgen Klopp will have to do without three of his first-choice defenders. Virgil Van Dijk is a long-term absentee while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are also sidelined. This means that Andy Robertson and Joel Matip will be the only experienced defenders who will take the field tonight for the Reds.

Liverpool currently have no intention of entering the winter market to bolster in central defence or any other position.

#4 Leicester City are in top form

Jamie Vardy

Though they have conceded two defeats already this season, when the Foxes have got going, they have flown. Brendan Rodgers has truly transformed this side into one of the finest units in the league and after narrowly missing out on a Champions League berth last season, they look set to mount a title-challenge this term.

The likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison have been in top form and the team as a whole has stepped it up over the past couple months or so. They have won all of their last six games across all competitions and will be taking on a depleted Liverpool side.

Leicester City also have a reputation for stepping up to the task on big occasions and did a job on Manchester City early on in the season, beating Pep's men 5-2. They have also beaten Arsenal and Wolves already as well.

