5 reasons why Liverpool will struggle against Manchester United | Premier League 2020-21

For the first time in quite a few years, Manchester United go into battle against Liverpool as the stronger side.

Manchester United were not expected to do this well in the 2020-21 Premier League season. In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was tipped to be one of the first managers to be sacked this season after their underwhelming summer transfer window in 2020.

But Solskjaer has made a feast from the scraps he was given and Manchester United are poised to finish second in the Premier League table and qualify comfortably for the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Liverpool are desperate to stay in the race for the top 4 and a loss at Old Trafford against their fiercest rivals would nearly confirm their absence from the UEFA Champions League next season.

Jurgen Klopp's side will have their work cut out for them against an in-form Manchester United tonight. On that note, let's take a look at five reasons why Liverpool will struggle against Manchester United.

#5 Jurgen Klopp has never won against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Jurgen Klopp has taken his Liverpool team to Old Trafford six times and has failed to register a single win. It is a high-stakes encounter with both teams desperate for three points. Manchester United can stop Manchester City from being crowned champions if they win tonight.

Liverpool need to win to stay in the race for the top 4. But the odds are stacked up against Liverpool. Klopp has never won at Old Trafford and United have always shown up strong at home against their rivals. With a win important for both sides, the Red Devils are expected to put their best foot forward tonight.

🏟️ Jurgen Klopp's record at Old Trafford:



❌ 3-2

🤝 1-1

🤝 0-0

❌ 2-1

🤝 1-1

🤝 1-1



😬 Liverpool could be seven points off fourth by the time they face Man Utd on Sunday. He needs to change that winless record!

#4 Liverpool injury issues

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

It has been a season where Liverpool have been constantly held back due to their injury issues. They continue to be without three of their first-choice centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. In their absence, Ozan Kabak is expected to be partnered with Fabinho in defence.

As such, Liverpool's backline will be vulnerable and getting Fabinho to play at the back will also weaken their midfield. Manchester United will pose all kinds of problems to the Manchester United defence as players like Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood are all entirely different kinds of propositions.

Jordan Henderson is another major absentee and Liverpool have lacked bite in midfield in the absence of their captain.

🗣 | Mo Salah:



"And we've had the injuries, we lost Hendo in his position, we lost Fabinho in his position and of course we lost all the centre-backs, so it was tough for us to handle that."

