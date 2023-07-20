5 reasons why Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title next season (2023-24)

After almost a decade of suffering, Manchester United seem to be getting back on track and there's a lot of promise as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. Dutch coach Erik ten Hag's arrival at the helm has proven to be a gamechanger for the Red Devils, who had been meandering without a direction for close to a decade.

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to a third-placed finish in the 2023-24 Premier League season. He also led them to the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, winning the former which was also the club's first silverware since the 2016-17 season.

There are quite a few reasons why the 2023-24 season could be a special one for the Red Devis. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title next season (2023-24).

#5 Players comfortable and confident in Ten Hag's system

Erik ten Hag with Marcus Rashford

After an impressive 2022-23 season, Manchester United are going to be a well-settled unit as they head into the new campaign. United suffered greatly in the opening weeks of last season, conceding back-to-back losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in the first two Premier League gameweeks.

Ten Hag needed time to understand his squad's weaknesses. But it's worth noting that it didn't take him long to address the flaws and adopt a different playing style to the one he had initially thought would work out at United.

With those teething issues behind them, players will be way more comfortable heading into the 2023-24 season. They know Ten Hag's system well enough and is unlikely to endure a difficult start to the new campaign like they did last term.

#4 Goalkeeper problem solved

Andre Onana is a great signing for Manchester United (cred: The Times)

David de Gea was arguably the world's best goalkeeper sometime during the last decade. But those days are behind him and his frailties as a modern-day goalkeeper were on show extensively over the course of the 2023-24 season.

De Gea has kept making schoolboy errors of late and his ball-playing skills are sub-par. This directly affected Ten Hag's vision for his team as without a goalkeeper who was comfortable on the ball, the team couldn't play an expansive brand of football.

Now that Andre Onana has been signed in the wake of De Gea's departure from the club, that problem has been solved in the best manner possible. Onana is extremely comfortable on the ball and has an exceptional passing range.

Ten Hag can finally groom the team in the way he wants and they won't be held back by an inept goalkeeper.

#3 Midfield looking the best it has in a decade

New signing Mason Mount

Signing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen proved to be an absolute masterstroke last term. The veteran midfielders improved United's midfield drastically and it played a key role in making them one of the best teams in the Premier League.

Manchester United have now managed to rope in Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Englishman had an underwhelming 2022-23 season but it would be foolish to judge his performances for a dysfunctional team in a forgettable campaign.

Mount was named 'Chelsea Player of the Year' in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He will make United's midfield even more of a functional and creative unit and the 24-year-old looks like he could be great fit for Ten Hag's system.

#2 New striker signing will lift team

Will Manchester United be able to sign Rasmus Hojlund?

After securing the services of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, Manchester United are now focusing on signing a striker. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are on their radar.

Signing either of those players will be a huge boost for United. Anthony Martial was their go-to striker last season and due to his injury issues, he made a total of 29 appearances in all competitions. He is also inconsistent and cannot be relied on for the length of a campaign.

Hojlund and Kolo Muani have bright futures ahead of them and the arrival of either player will lift Manchester United.

#1 No Ronaldo drama and Ten Hag's squad now aware of his ruthlessness

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag dealt with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation in admirable fashion. Despite his goals in the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo was a poor fit for United due to the dissonance in his and the club's style of play. He was demoted to the bench under Ten Hag, a decision he did not take kindly to.

The fallout was severe but Ronaldo left the club at the end of much drama and tantrums. United improved drastically upon his departure and without that kind of drama, Ten Hag will lead his side into the 2023-24 season feeling a lot more at ease.

Players also should be aware by now that Ten Hag is not one to accommodate inflated egos in the dressing room. He has been ruthless about offloading players who are not needed at the club and has not allowed for complacency to set in even when the results have been favourable.