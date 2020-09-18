5 reasons why Manchester United have failed in the transfer market this summer

It has been yet another difficult summer for Manchester United in the transfer market. It's a case of deja vu for Manchester United fans since the club has been linked with moves for some of the biggest players in Europe but none of them have actually come to fruition.

Manchester United fans have been left frustrated, as the club has become the punchline to many jokes made by the fans of United's rivals. Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and even Everton, have all made big-name signings, or signings that would vastly improve their squad, this summer.

Arsenal has signed six players this summer, with a budget of €40 million, strengthening in attack and defense. Tottenham Hotspur, whose summer mirrored that of United's, in that Spurs failed to make any notable signings, are about to complete a massive double swoop for Real Madrid duo, Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon.

Liverpool have not really needed to make any additions to a squad that won the Premier League with 99 points. However, Liverpool have reportedly signed Thiago this week, another player that Manchester United were linked with.

Cross-town rivals Manchester City, have signed players who will fill gaps in the squad. Ferran Torres would replace Leroy Sane, and Nathan Ake, would replace Vincent Kompany in defense. Manchester City, with all their money and financial backing, have been smart and made only necessary signings this window.

The performance of Chelsea, a team that finished level on points with United, but behind on goal-difference, in the transfer market, has not only shocked the rest of the Premier League, but also left Manchester United fans red-faced. Chelsea's performance in the transfer market, has made them genuine title contenders this season.

With 2 weeks to go in the transfer market, Manchester United fans, will be hoping for some good news, but will be wary of having any sort of expectations.

5 reasons why Manchester United have failed in the transfer market this summer

#5 Chasing the wrong players

Manchester United finally set to end their pursuit for Jadon Sanc

Manchester United have always made it a habit of chasing players who are almost unattainable. The Red Devils have spent half a decade chasing the likes of Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Muller, Cesc Fabregas and more, who are either too expensive, or have no desire to leave their clubs.

Manchester United, have managed to find another such player in Jadon Sancho. Although Sancho has made clear his desire to move back to the Premier League or a top European club, his transfer fee makes him unaffordable, given the current financial crisis faced by football teams.

Yet, Manchester United have seemingly wasted most of their transfer window, in pursuit of Sancho, who Dortmund are unwilling to let go of, unless their £108 million price tag is met.

Manchester United have thus far, only been linked with alternatives, but have failed to make any headweight in negotiations, and with only 2 weeks of the transfer window remaining, United may have to resort to panic buys, where they will have to overpay for players.

#4 Fear of repeating past mistakes

Manchester United are afraid to commit the same mistakes they did with Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria

After repeated mistakes in the transfer windows by Manchester United, the club are living in fear or making the same errors. In the past Manchester United have signed big name player for big money, like Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, and Romelu Lukaku, for whom they either paid exorbitant rates , or they agreed to pay massive wages.

Majority of these signings failed to impress at Manchester United, who had to incur massive losses when selling these players. United Chief Executive, Ed Woodward, is afraid to make another such signing, which would incur huge losses to the club, the likes of which they cannot afford now.

This could be a reason why United, were beaten by Tottenham to the signing of Gareth Bale. United were heavily linked with a move for Bale, but might have pulled out because they feared, that a deal for Bale, would be very similar to the one for Sanchez, where they had to pay huge wages, for a player whose best days were behind him.