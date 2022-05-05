5 reasons why Manchester United shouldn't sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the very few positives in what has otherwise been a thoroughly disappointing season for Manchester United.

Manchester United are ready to undergo a massive squad overhaul this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag will take charge at the end of the season and will hope to build a team that can mount a challenge on all fronts.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Ronaldo might not be part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the 2021-22 season. But is offloading a player who has done so well over the course of the season the ideal decision for the club?

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United shouldn't sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's best player this season

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly been Manchester United's best player this season. He has delivered rather consistently and has produced multiple match-winning displays for the Red Devils this term.

He has scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season. He almost single-handedly dragged his side past the group stages of the Champions League as well.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Dimitar Berbatov 🗣:



“You can still be good and Cristiano Ronaldo is a case of this, 18 goals at 37 years of age, in the number 1 ranked league in the world, come on, you need to show the respect there.” Dimitar Berbatov 🗣:“You can still be good and Cristiano Ronaldo is a case of this, 18 goals at 37 years of age, in the number 1 ranked league in the world, come on, you need to show the respect there.” https://t.co/xGzx4RZBtZ

#4 Ronaldo has been in great form in the closing stages of the campaign

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

One of the main criticisms filed against Manchester United for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club last summer was his age. At 37, Ronaldo is apparently in the 'twilight' of his career but he doesn't play like it.

For a 37-year-old, Ronaldo has showcased incredible levels of intensity. He has also stepped up in recent months and has been in fine goalscoring form. Ronaldo has also worked on his link-up play and improved his defensive contributions as well.

In his last six Premier League appearances for Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored nine goals. It would be a huge loss for the Red Devils if he is not there at the club next season.

#3 Ronaldo is the perfect guy to have in the dressing room during a squad rebuild

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost everything there is to be won in the world of football. He is one of the greatest of all time, and is still going strong at the age of 37. There is so much to learn from him for all the players at Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is likely to build a young squad and promote a lot of young players to the first team. These players can't possibly hope to have a better mentor than Ronaldo.

A squad rebuild is always tough to navigate and teams need strong personalities in their dressing rooms to negotiate such tough times. As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have the perfect candidate for such a situation in Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to an emphatic semi-final win at Arsenal



#UCL Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to an emphatic semi-final win at Arsenal #OTD in 2009 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Manchester United to an emphatic semi-final win at Arsenal #OTD in 2009 🔥#UCL https://t.co/WSenE89y8I

#2 So that they can focus on strengthening defence and midfield this summer

Paul Pogba is set to leave ManchesterUnited this summer

Over the course of the season and particularly in recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a very reliable marksman for Manchester United. He has been a menacing presence in the final third for Ralf Rangnick's side.

Manchester United have to reinforce their midfield and defence this summer. Fresh signings in midfield should be a priority and getting Raphael Varane a more dependable partner should be next on the list.

They could use an upgrade on their current set of full-backs as well. If they offload Ronaldo in the summer, then Manchester United will have to furnish funds to sign a new striker as well.

But before they do that, they need to strengthen the spine of the team and having Ronaldo on the roster helps them focus on strengthening the right positions.

#1 Perfect guy to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Harry Maguire is going through a very difficult phase in his career. He has looked underconfident and extremely susceptible to errors this term and that's one of the reasons why he shouldn't be burdened with captaincy anymore.

It's hard for a team to look at an underperforming player and draw inspiration from him. Simply put, that is the state of things at Manchester United right now. While it is clear that United haven't stripped Maguire off his captaincy just so as to not undermine him publicly, it is very much the need of the hour.

But if you take that armband and give it to Cristiano Ronaldo, it would only be the logical choice. Ronaldo is also a proper leader who hates losing and excels at rallying his troops and leading by example.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith