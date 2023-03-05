5 reasons why Manchester United will beat Liverpool tonight

Storied Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United will lock horns at Anfield tonight in what is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Liverpool and Manchester United have enjoyed starkly contrasting fortunes this season. Jurgen Klopp's men were in the hunt for all the titles last term and took home the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Their fall from grace has been rather abrupt this season and they have endured a rather miserable campaign this time around.

They crashed out of both domestic cup competitions. Liverpool are also on the verge of getting eliminated from the Champions League after conceding a 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's arrival and the impact he has had has reinvigorated Manchester United. They recently won the Carabao Cup and are currently third in the Premier League.

Manchester United also progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in midweek and things are looking up as far as they are concerned.

There's a good chance that United will be able to register their first win at Anfield in a very long time tonight. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United will beat Liverpool tonight.

#5 Manchester United key players are well rested

Manchester United v West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United have been navigating a hectic schedule. They have already played 17 matches across all competitions in 2023 and have toiled hard in every single one of those games.

After winning the Carabao Cup last weekend, United did not have much time to recuperate as they had to be in FA Cup action against West Ham on Wednesday. With an important Premier League game against Liverpool coming up, the need to rest some of their key players wasn't lost on Ten Hag.

Important players like Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Fred and Lisandro Martinez started the game against the Hammers on the bench.

Luke Shaw was unavailable for the match as he was sidelined with a knock. But Ten Hag revealed in his pre-match press conference that Shaw is likely to make a return tonight.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had to use almost all of their starters in their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek. Given the high-intensity style that both teams use, fatigue is likely to become a factor and Manchester United could have the upperhand here.

#4 Manchester United are in great form

Tyrell Malacia, Fred and Bruno Fernandes

Even when Manchester United went a goal down against the Hammers in midweek, there was no sense of panic at Old Trafford. The team and their fans believe now that this team will create enough opportunities to turn it around and that's exactly what unfolded.

There is an air of inevitability about this Manchester United side. They are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions since their 3-2 loss to Arsenal on 22 January. They have scored two or more goals in all of their last 12 games.

A number of their players are playing some of the best football of their respective careers and it's not a great time for any side to square off against them.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years "Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them."Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years "Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them." 😅Jurgen Klopp says he can imagine how annoying it was for Manchester United to watch Liverpool's success over the last few years 🔝 https://t.co/CkwFEbxNZJ

#3 Manchester United's bench strength and Ten Hag's game management

Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has shown that his game management skills are impeccable. His substitutions have been spot on in plenty of matches and have helped United see out games or turn things around massively.

But Ten Hag wouldn't be as successful at it if he didn't have that quality of personnel to call upon. Manchester United, despite a few notable absentees like Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, have incredible bench strength.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have both done well at right-back. Tyrell Malacia has proven to be a good deputy to Luke Shaw at left-back. Scott McTominay did well in the first half against West Ham in midweek before being replaced by Casemiro. The Scot will be a good option off the bench tonight.

Fred has been one of United's best players in midfield and Marcel Sabitzer has shown his quality in recent weeks. In attack, Ten Hag has a pool of players like Rashford, Wout Weghorst, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga to choose from.

They have plenty of options at centre-back as well. Liverpool just don't have the kind of squad depth that United possess right now.

#2 Liverpool midfield likely to get overrun

Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United finally have a functional midfield and teams have found their intensity hard to cope with. Liverpool are likely to play the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and young Stefan Bajcetic in the middle of the park against the Red Devils tonight.

Fabinho's labored performances have been met with severe criticism in recent times. Henderson is past his prime and the 18-year-old Bajcetic will need to step up alongside the veterans in the absence of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

United are likely to deploy Casemiro, Fred and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. All three are tireless runners and will not allow the Merseysiders much time or space on the ball tonight.

#1 The form of Rashford and Casemiro

Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

As soon as Said Benrahma put West Ham ahead against Manchester United in midweek, Marcus Rashford was seen getting ready to come off the bench. His introduction swung the game's momentum in United's favor.

Casemiro was introduced at half-time and he played a huge role in United's dominance in the final 20 minutes of the game. Rashford and Casemiro are currently Ten Hag's sharpest weapons. The best thing about United is that the supporting cast is also playing out of their skins.

Casemiro has been one of the signings of the season. The Brazilian has set the standards this season with his elite mentality and technical qualities. Rashford has scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last 10 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Liverpool will have to outdo themselves to get a positive result against United tonight.

centredevils. @centredevils 🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “I had a player in Ajax who set such [high] standards, but definitely Casemiro is in this team, he is such a leader and he is so important for us.” 🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “I had a player in Ajax who set such [high] standards, but definitely Casemiro is in this team, he is such a leader and he is so important for us.” 🚨🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “I had a player in Ajax who set such [high] standards, but definitely Casemiro is in this team, he is such a leader and he is so important for us.” https://t.co/H4HO2oW5gy

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes