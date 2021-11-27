5 reasons why Ralf Rangnick is the ideal fit for Manchester United

If rumors are to be believed, Manchester United may have already found a replacement for the vacant managerial position with the imminent appointment of Ralf Rangnick.
According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United will be looking to bring Ralf Rangnick on as manager on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. The German will also reportedly enjoy a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford starting next season.
Manchester United will likely be making it official once the paperwork and work permits are done. The Red Devils do not expect any complications from that side.
Still, the official documentation time means that Ralf Rangnick will miss Manchester United's fixture against a buoyant Chelsea side led by his pupil, Thomas Tuchel.
So in the meantime, let's look at why Ralf Rangnick is such a hallowed name in the footballing sphere and how Manchester United can expect to improve under him.
Who is Ralf Rangnick?
Ralf Rangnick is among the very few that can be identified as pioneers in coaching in world football.
Nicknamed the Professor, Rangnick is considered by many to be the father of the modern Gegenpressing style of football. Ralf Rangnick is not just about gegenpressing as he has worked as head of footballing operations and director of football at Red Bull's clubs.
If confirmed, Ralf Rangnick will be joining Manchester United from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he decided to become managing director of sports and development. Let's see how Ralf Rangnick can help the Red Devils turn around their abysmal conditions in the current campaign:
#5 Manchester United academy can be great again
Manchester United have had at least one academy graduate in the starting eleven on every occasion over the last 50 years in the Premier League. While there is no denying the greatness of Manchester United's philosophy, it can be claimed that few clubs, noticeably Chelsea, have outshined their academy recently.
Ralf Rangnick has worked with an incredible number of young talents throughout his scouting and coaching careers. Him, along with Paul Mitchell, nurtured players like Sadio Mane, Dayot Upamecano, and Joshua Kimmich.
All these players have made it on the big stage of world football for their respective clubs and countries.
#4 Counter-Attack out, Gegenpressing in
Manchester United's DNA involved playing on the counter and breaking into swift transitions under Sir Alex Ferguson. Although the style had reasonable success under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there were also numerous problems.
Manchester United have repeatedly failed to break down teams sitting deep and, of late, have been vulnerable to counter attacks.
Football fans know what gegenpressing is and what its impact has been in English football. It's not just Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, there are also other beneficiaries.
With players working under a manager like Ralf Rangnick, exciting times potentially await Manchester United. It will be interesting to see how quickly the Red Devils can adapt to his demands.