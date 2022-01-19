5 reasons why Ralf Rangnick should not be named permanent Manchester United manager

A little over a month has passed since Manchester United appointed veteran coach Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager.

The German tactician has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, though. A COVID-19 outbreak barely a few weeks after his arrival, postponed fixtures and an unsettled locker room have not helped Rangnick's cause.

One can't help but feel the early optimism surrounding the German's appointment has quickly fizzled out. Despite the numerous off-field troubles, the main reasons for the discontent among the fanbase and players are the poor results and unconvincing performances on the pitch.

Manchester United are unlikely to appoint Ralf Rangnick permanently

It feels harsh to judge Ralf Rangnick, considering the small sample size of a few disrupted weeks. However, recent reports suggest the club hierarchy has had enough, and the search for a permanent manager is set to take place sooner than anticipated.

Manchester United were seventh in the Premier League when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Nearly two months later, they find themselves in the same spot in the table, and have not made any progress. They trail leaders Manchester City by 24 points and fourth-placed West Ham by five points, albeit with two games in hand.

The early signs of Rangnick's reign at Old Trafford have been anything but encouraging. On that note, here's a look at five reasons why Manchester United would do well to avoid handing Rangnick the reins of the club on a full-time basis.

#5 Rangnick has failed to earn the trust of the Manchester United squad

Manchester United's players have questioned Rangnick's support staff in recent weeks.

The simmering tension that was brewing in the last few days of Solskjaer's tenure as Red Devils boss has now escalated into a full-blown locker-room crisis. Recent weeks have been dominated by reports claiming 17 members of Manchester United's squad are unhappy with the club's situation and their roles in the team.

The team's recent displays against Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are evidence that the squad isn't playing for their manager. It appears as if nothing has changed in terms of on-field displays. If anything, the Red Devils appear less cohesive and sloppier than they did before the German's arrival.

Historically, even the most talented squads have failed to deliver results if they were at odds with their head coach. It's becoming painfully obvious that Manchester United's players have not bought into Ralf Rangnick's methods and philosophy.

#4 Rangnick hasn't been able to deal with the squad's wantaway stars

Anthony Martial (centre), Juan Mata (left), Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard (right) find themselves in limbo.

One of the most pressing yet long-standing issues Ralf Rangnick faced when he arrived at Old Trafford was the future of the squad's unhappy stars. Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Anthony Martial were all unsatisfied with their lack of playing time even under Solskjaer.

utdreport @utdreport @FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] Anthony Martial is not happy with his game time. He wants to be a starter and an important player. At the moment, he wants to change, he wants something different #mulive Anthony Martial is not happy with his game time. He wants to be a starter and an important player. At the moment, he wants to change, he wants something different #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC]

The German was expected to act decisively to resolve the issue, either by changing their roles in the team or by sanctioning a move during the winter window. Unfortunately, there has been no progress on that front. The four aforementioned players have barely featured under Rangnick, and are looking for immediate transfers.

The futures of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani are also in doubt. With so many unsettled stars on large wages, it's not surprising that the atmosphere in the club's dressing room is far from upbeat.

The Red Devils could face a mass exodus in the summer, and may have no choice but to let players go for reduced fees or, in Pogba's case, for free.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav