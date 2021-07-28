5 reasons why Raphael Varane will succeed at Manchester United

Premier League club Manchester United recently announced the signing of French defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. While the Red Devils were admittedly big fans of the Frenchman, they managed to work out the deal in a relatively short period of time.

Although the deeper details of the deal are yet to be revealed, it is expected that Varane will be on a wage of $300,000 per week. The fee is certainly commensurate with the quality the player displays.

Having earlier completed a long-drawn deal for Jadon Sancho, United have made it clear how serious they are about next season. With the recent contract extension for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the signing of Raphael Varane, there is no doubt United will be gunning for glory next season.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Raphael Varane will succeed at Manchester United.

#5. Varane is yet to hit his prime

It could come as a surprise that a player like Raphael Varane is still yet to hit his prime.

For someone who has won so much, it seems almost unlikely that Raphael Varane's best years are ahead of him. However, the fact remains that he is still only 28 years old.

Having made his professional debut at the young age of 17, Varane already has 11 years of top-flight football under his belt. His resume is almost unparalleled: Varane has already won three La Ligas, four UEFA Champions Leagues and the FIFA World Cup.

Having spent a decade with Real Madrid, Varane has developed his game to an elite level. As is the case with most defenders, Varane is expected to hit his peak in the coming years.

It could be said that United have signed Varane at the most opportune time, considering he still has a lot to contribute.

#4. Varane's pace will suit the Premier League

It is a well known fact that Raphael Varane is one of the fastest centre-backs in the world.

Fans would agree that La Liga generally displays a slower tempo compared to the Premier League. While Varane has indeed been impressive during his time with Madrid, it can be said that his pace was not utilized to the maximum in La Liga.

As we all know, the Premier League has a reputation for being incredibly dynamic and fast-paced. Varane's speed and acceleration will be a key tool in his arsenal, as he will soon find out once he lines up in the red for Manchester United.

United fans certainly have a reason to be excited, considering Varane is one of the best defenders in the world.

