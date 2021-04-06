5 reasons why Real Madrid will win against Liverpool tonight

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

The last time Real Madrid locked horns with Liverpool was in the UEFA Champions League final in 2018. Real Madrid registered a 3-1 win thanks to a couple of howlers from then Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius and a stunning overhead kick from Gareth Bale.

Much has changed since that game and Liverpool won the Champions League in the subsequent season. Real Madrid have had to be content with two Round of 16 exits since then and will look to use all their experience as they take on the Merseysiders in the quarter-finals this time around.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid



European Footballing Royalty



pic.twitter.com/fPrrJ5pNvC — Josh (@ctrfootbalI) April 5, 2021

Liverpool have not had a great season but their European campaign has been quite impressive so far. But do they have it in them to see off Real Madrid? Let's take a look at some of the reasons why Real Madrid will win against Liverpool tonight.

#5 Real Madrid's flexibility with formations

FC Internazionale v Real Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool's squad is pretty injury-riddled and they will come into the game with a set plan. Three of their main centre-backs are sidelined, as are the likes of Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi. As such, Liverpool could be locked into one game plan and they will need to dig in and make it work for them.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are without Sergio Ramos. However, they've proved multiple times this season that they are pretty adept at playing with a three-man defense. Raphael Varane, Nacho and Ferland Mendy could play as the three centre-backs with Lucas Vazquez and Marcelo as the wing-backs.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane could always just go with a four-at-the-back system. However, the advantage that Real Madrid hold over Liverpool in this regard is that they can overhaul the system even during the game thanks to the personnel they have.

#4 Real Madrid are in great form

Real Madrid v Atalanta - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Real Madrid have got their act together in recent weeks. Los Blancos have now fought their way back into the La Liga title race and have looked a more settled side over the past month or so.

They are undefeated in their last 11 matches, winning nine of them. They have also been scoring a lot of goals and have not let in more than a goal in a game since their 2-1 loss to Levante in late January.

Advertisement

La Liga title race:



Atletico Madrid - 66 points

Barcelona - 65 points

Real Madrid - 63 points pic.twitter.com/VV12mRoa96 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2021

Additionally, Real Madrid players have that Champions League know-how. Most of their players know what it's like to navigate the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League better than their opponents.

1 / 2 NEXT