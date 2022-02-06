5 reasons why Senegal will beat Egypt to win AFCON 2021 tonight

Senegal will be looking to win their first AFCON as they face Egypt tonight. The Pharaohs are the most decorated team in the history of the tournament, having won the tournament seven times in the past.

The showdown between the two African powerhouses will also be a costume rehearsal for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between the two sides to be held in March.

Senegal were rather lackluster in their group stage games despite having an easier route to the final. They won their first game against Zimbabwe before settling for goalless draws against Guinea and Malawi.

They beat Cape Verde 2-0 in the Round of 16 before sending Equatorial Guinea packing in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win. The Terenga Lions then got the better of Burkina Faso in the semi-final to set up a high-profile clash against Egypt in the final.

Egypt have made it to the finals but have been far from convincing in the tournament. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Senegal will beat Egypt to win the AFCON 2021 tonight.

#5 Egypt haven't won any of their knockout games in normal time

Egyptian players celebrate after winning the semi-final against Cameroon on penalties

Egypt have won every single one of their matches at AFCON 2021 so far. But they have not been able to do it in a convincing manner. The Pharaohs registered three consecutive 1-0 wins in their group stage against the likes of Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

They won their Round of 16 tie against Ivory Coast on penalties with the game ending 0-0 after 120 minutes. Egypt then came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the quarter-finals with Trezeguet scoring the winner in the 100th minute of the match.

They turned in a largely unimpressive attacking display against Cameroon in the semi-finals. Fortunately, the Egyptian defenders were able to keep the in-form Cameroon attackers at bay. The game ended 0-0 and Egypt won 3-1 on penalties.

Egypt have been far from convincing with their attack at AFCON 2021. That could come to bite them in the back as Senegal have scored a total of eight goals in three knockout stage games.

#4 Senegal have no injury concerns and have a well-settled starting XI

Mohamed Abou Gabal of Egypt (credL Eurosport)

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse has only made a few changes to his preferred lineup over the course of AFCON 2021. He is expected to name a familiar starting XI against Egypt. Senegal also have no injury concerns heading into the game, which is not the case with the Pharaohs.

Egypt have been without Al Ahly midfielder Akram Tawfik, who suffered a tournament-ending injury in the group stage game against Nigeria. Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt for this one. He missed the semi-final encounter against Cameroon through injury.

Egypt's first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shanawy is struggling with an injury as well. Mohamed Abou Gabal, who started for Egypt in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, is expected to get the nod ahead of El Shanawy.

Having played 120 minutes in all of their knockout stage games, Carlos Queiroz will need to rotate his starting lineup as well.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Gabaski the hero for Egypt! He came in to the tournament as second choice keeper but fate placed him in goal after a Mohamed El Shenawi injury. Egypt and Mohamed Salah are heading for the AFCON final. Gabaski the hero for Egypt! He came in to the tournament as second choice keeper but fate placed him in goal after a Mohamed El Shenawi injury. Egypt and Mohamed Salah are heading for the AFCON final. 🇪🇬 https://t.co/7jn0Z1kyja

#3 No Carlos Queiroz on the touchline for Egypt

Carlos Queiroz is sent to the stands during Egypt's game against Cameroon (cred: Evening Standard)

Egypt's manager Carlos Queiroz is a much revered figure in the coaching circuit. The Portuguese has coached teams all across the world and was the manager of Real Madrid in the 2003-04 season. He was also an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in the 2000s.

Unfortunately for Egypt, they will have to play the final without Queiroz shouting instructions from the touchline. He was shown a red card for dissent in the semi-final against Cameroon and will face a two-match ban.

After the game, Queiroz complained that the referee, Bakary Gassama, had intimidated his side even before the game commenced.

"We hadn't started the game yet and he comes to the locker room to intimidate our staff. But even against this, against all the decisions, which were always against Egypt, we were the best team in the second half and on penalties.

"Again, unfortunately, they send this type of referees to a game of this level, referees with no experience, wanting to put on a show... It started right in the dressing room."

He added:

"CAF does not respect Egypt, from the schedules to the quality of the pitches -- we had the worst pitches. We are Egypt."

Queiroz's assistant had been banned after the quarter-finals and the Egyptian players will be largely left on their own tonight.

#2 Senegal are the better-rested of the two sides

Senegal players celebrate their win over Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of AFCON

Senegal dispatched all of their knockout stage opponents in normal time and they did so rather comfortably. They also have the added advantage of having an extra day off over their opponents going into the final.

Egypt played their semi-final on Thursday against Cameroon. It was a grueling encounter for the Egyptians with the game eventually being decided on penalties. They've played 120 minutes in all of their knockout games and fatigue could be a decisive factor as they take on Senegal.

#1 Egypt are over-reliant on Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah (pic cred: Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has not exactly been able to replicate the sublime form he has showcased for Liverpool in the 2021-22 season at AFCON 2021. The 29 year old has scored just two goals and provided an assist in six appearances in the tournament.

Egypt have struggled to score goals and that has a lot to do with how their attacking setup is built around Salah. He had an extremely underwhelming outing against Cameroon and Egypt will be hoping that it's going to be a different story tonight.

Unless Salah comes up with a special performance, Egypt are going to look toothless in attack. That's going to be a huge problem against the Senegalese, who are well equipped in almost all departments.

Senegal superstar Sadio Mane has hit a rich vein of form. He has been the man of the match in all of Senegal's knockout stage games and has scored two goals and provided two assists in the last three matches.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Mohamed Salah on facing Sadio Mane in the AFCON final just now:



"Tomorrow we are going to be rivals. After tomorrow we are going to be team mates again. We had a small chat after the Morocco game, I was checking how is his head and said hopefully we meet in the final." Mohamed Salah on facing Sadio Mane in the AFCON final just now:"Tomorrow we are going to be rivals. After tomorrow we are going to be team mates again. We had a small chat after the Morocco game, I was checking how is his head and said hopefully we meet in the final." https://t.co/Lm4N96zzct

