5 reasons why Sergio Ramos has always been greater than Gerard Pique

As footballing rivalries go, it doesn't get fiercer than Sergio Ramos vs. Gerard Pique. However here's why Sergio has always been greater.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jun 2017, 12:10 IST

Now is a better time than ever to make the case that Sergio Ramos is greater & better than his Spanish CB partner, Gerard Piqué

If you think Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo best represents the El Clásico rivalry, then you really should look into the war between Sergio Ramos and Gerard Piqué. The two Spanish defenders are best of friends on the international scene, but fierce rivals in the domestic world.

The two centre backs that best represent everything good about Spanish football have always been pitted against each other for both club & country. Their domestic records are nearly identical but their characteristics and personalities are incredibly different. One dabbles in the celebrity world, the other is a household name.

After having one of the best domestic silverware seasons in modern history, now is a better time than ever to make the case that Sergio Ramos is greater & better than his Spanish CB partner, Gerard Piqué.

Here are 5 reasons why Sergio Ramos has always been greater than Gerard Piqué.

#5 He has more international caps

Together, Pique and Ramos have played over 200 times for Spain

The sign of a good player is often indicative of how many times they’ve represented their national team. Only the best play for their country and in a talented nation like Spain, both Ramos & Piqué have had to stay world class to maintain international status.

Sergio Ramos has represented his senior national team on 143 occasions, while Piqué has put on the red strip 89 times. Let’s not forget that the two are only one year apart in age, so there’s no excuse from that standpoint. Surely all it comes down to is quality and trust from the national managers.

Clearly, Sergio Ramos was pinpointed as a vital component of Spain’s two European Championships and World Cup win while Piqué was seen as a supporting act.