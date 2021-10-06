5 reasons why Spain will struggle against Italy | UEFA Nations League semi-final 

Spain will take on Italy in a high-profile UEFA Nations League semi-final at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both La Roja and the Azzurri booked their Nations League semi-final berths in November last year after topping their respective groups.

A lot has transpired since then. Roberto Mancini's side have shown a lot of resolve and grit as they were crowned champions of Europe earlier this year. The two teams battled in the semi-finals of the competition and Spain ultimately fell to Italy on penalties.

So Luis Enrique's men will be vying for revenge as they travel to take on Italy. A relatively young Spanish side did make quite an impression at Euro 2020. The winner of the match will take on either France or Belgium in the final of the Nations League.

Despite enjoying a deep run at Euro 2020, Spain have several causes for concern as they gear up for the game against Italy. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Spain will struggle against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final tonight.

#5 Italy have home advantage

Italy Press Conference And Training Session – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

The UEFA Nations League semi-final between Italy and Spain will take place at the San Siro Stadium. Spain were able to take the game to Italy when the two sides last clashed in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. The match was played at Wembley, a neutral venue.

However, the Italians will have home advantage on Wednesday night. It's going to be a matchup between two well-matched sides and the game is likely to be decided on margins.

Italy have showcased great form and resolve over the last three years and particularly this summer at Euro 2020. On top of that, their home advantage could prove to be a telling difference between the two sides.

Italy's last defeat at home came in 1999 against Denmark. They've played 50 games at home since, and have won 39 and drawn 11. The Azzurri have also never been defeated at the San Siro.

MisterChip (English) @MisterChiping MisterChip (English) @MisterChiping Riding a 37-game unbeaten run (3 years) with clean sheets in 25 of those matches, 93 ⚽ for and just 12 against (never conceded more than a goal a game). Reigning EURO 🏆. No other national team has ever been as solid and tough to beat. That’s the lowdown on Spain's next opponent Riding a 37-game unbeaten run (3 years) with clean sheets in 25 of those matches, 93 ⚽ for and just 12 against (never conceded more than a goal a game). Reigning EURO 🏆. No other national team has ever been as solid and tough to beat. That’s the lowdown on Spain's next opponent https://t.co/0dVL1Jyljq As if that wasn't enough…Italy have played 144 competitive fixtures on home soil and been beaten just 3 times (the last defeat coming 22 years ago and they've never tasted defeat at the San Siro). twitter.com/MisterChiping/… As if that wasn't enough…Italy have played 144 competitive fixtures on home soil and been beaten just 3 times (the last defeat coming 22 years ago and they've never tasted defeat at the San Siro). twitter.com/MisterChiping/…

#4 Key players missing for Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final

Pedri of Spain is challenged by Giorgio Chiellini of Italy during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final

Spain will have to compete against Italy without some of their key players. The likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Marcos Llorente, Brais Mendez, Adama Traore, Jordi Alba and Thiago Alcantara are all absent from Spain's squad.

Pedri and Dani Olmo were two of Spain's best players at Euro 2020 and they will be sorely missed here. The absence of experienced campaigners like Jordi Alba, Alvaro Morata and Thiago Alcantara will also affect Spain's chances against a well-settled Italian side.

Meanwhile, Italy have most of their starters ready and raring to go. Chiellini and Bonucci will play at the heart of defence. The formidable midfield trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella are fit and available. Ciro Immobile is an absentee but Chiesa and Insigne are set to start.

Sportstar @sportstarweb Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals and the upcoming #LaLiga match for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. bit.ly/3A0xjIc Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals and the upcoming #LaLiga match for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid.bit.ly/3A0xjIc

Edited by Shambhu Ajith