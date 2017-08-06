5 reasons the UEFA Super Cup is a must watch

Real Madrid against Manchester United promises to be a memorable clash for these 5 reasons.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 17:13 IST

Jose Mourinho (left) and Zinedine Zidane (right) face off in the UEFA Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup is one of the first trophies on offer in the new season. The Champions League and Europa League winner face each other in a one-off fixture to win the coveted prize. This year Real Madrid, the winners of Europe's top competition, take on Manchester United, who beat Ajax in the Europa League final.

Normally, there is a sense of pre-season heading into the match for teams and the cup in itself is not always highly-valued. However, it counts as a major trophy and the team winning it definitely revels in the victory. Either way, it is a match that has significance and offers to be an exciting clash.

Further, the teams involved throw up a number of reasons the fixture is a must-watch. Here are 5 of the main ones.

#1 Clash of the two biggest clubs in the world

Real Madrid are consistently one of the world's largest brands.

Purely looking at the financial scenario since a decade, there is no doubt who the big two are in this department. Both Real Madrid and Manchester United generate enormous revenue that dwarfs most of the clubs around and their financial muscle is a reflection of their global standing in the game.

Further, United were the holders of signing the most expensive player in Paul Pogba last year until PSG eclipsed it with Neymar's transfer recently. Prior to Pogba, Madrid held the record and broke it constantly through the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and many more.

Manchester United continue to be one of the top 2 brands in world football.

Thus, the clash between the two is a clash between the biggest and financially strongest global football giants, which in itself makes it a huge reason to watch the match.