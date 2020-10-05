5 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur are genuine title contenders this season

Tottenham Hotspur turned the Theatre of Dreams into the Theatre of Nightmares for Manchester United on Sunday, inflicting a 6-1 defeat on the hapless hosts who were down a man and trailing 4-1 before half-time.

In the process, Tottenham Hotspur recorded their biggest-ever win at the venue on a surreal Sunday in the league on a day when champions Liverpool also crashed to a 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

It seems that Jose Mourinho has finally managed to kickstart the project that Daniel Levy brought him in for, albeit almost a season late.

The Spurs team that steamrolled United on the weekend before the lengthy international break may finally pose a serious challenge for the Premier League title this time in a season that is unlike any other. Here are five reasons why Tottenham Hotspur might be a title contender in the EPL this season.

5 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur are genuine title contenders in the EPL this season:

#1 Jose Mourinho is finally showing his magic

Jose Mourinho

After his dream job at Manchester United ended in bitterness, many said that the Special One's reign at the top of the game has come to end. A disappointing and often bitterness-laced first season at Tottenham Hotspur ended in a disappointing 6th-placed finish as it seemed that Mourinho's detractors were right.

A home defeat on the first day of the season added to the clamour against one of the most decorated managers of the game. But since then, Spurs have looked like a different side.

A fluent thrashing of Southampton was followed by impressive wins in the League Cup and in Europe before Mourinho's boys set Old Trafford on fire. Jose Mourinho, it seems, has finally found his mojo at his new club, but only time will tell if he is able to sustain it and for how long.

#2 Sergio Reguilon and Emil Hojbjerg on song

Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur have done some great business in the transfer market and are reaping the rewards now. Sergio Reguilon was a revelation at left-back on Sunday, and his pace and crossing ability lit up the stadium during the rout of Manchester United.

Spurs seem to have found a permanent and stable solution to their left-back conundrum after acquiring a potential Premier League star who is good going forward as well as covering at the back.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg also seems to have snuck into the Spurs first-team perfectly and is the kind of defensive midfielder Jose Mourinho loves.

His distribution and solidity were both extremely impressive during the record victory at Old Trafford, and it seems that Spurs have reinforced their team perfectly with several other key additions such as that of the arriving Matt Doherty.