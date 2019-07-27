×
5 reasons why Arsenal can qualify for the Champions League this season

Ed Jones
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27 Jul 2019, 19:30 IST

Arsenal's new home kit
Arsenal's new home kit

Arsenal are about to start their third season outside of the Champions League. Everyone knows that this is not a great situation to be in, and that it is going to have a huge impact on the finances both this season and in upcoming seasons. However, what the fans would do well to remember is that clubs can come back from difficult times.

Just look at Liverpool as an example. For years they were not performing well and were out of the top 4, but then they returned and won last season's Champions League.

So if Liverpool can come back, then why can't Arsenal? Here are 5 reasons why I believe Arsenal will finish in the top 4 of the Premier League this season and qualify for the Champions League.

#5 The return of Rob Holding

Rob Holding
Rob Holding

Arsenal fans are desperate for the 23-year-old to return to action this season, and he is almost there. Holding has returned to full training this week, which means he could perhaps be back in time for the start of the season.

Once he is back, he will add some defensive stability which Arsenal are currently lacking.

#4 Reiss Nelson has returned from loan

Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson is back with Arsenal after his successful loan spell at Hoffenheim in Germany. Now that he is back, he can add to the squad depth and will be hoping to get a fair few starts in the Premier League.

This could be a big season for the 19-year-old England international. Some claim he may go on loan again this upcoming season, but at the moment he is still at Arsenal and I believe he is ready for first-team football at the club.

#3 Hector Bellerin will be back soon

Hector Bellerin
Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin got injured in January and that proved to be a big blow for Arsenal during the second half of the season. He is set to return soon though, which will be a big boost for Arsenal supporters. Bellerin has become a bit of a fan favourite, and his comeback will be welcomed by a majority of Gooners.

#2 Dani Ceballos is a great addition

Dani Ceballos
Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old struggled with game time at Real Madrid last season but is a promising player who could make a great impact this season.

#1 Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a deal for Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe
Nicolas Pepe

It has been reported by the BBC that Arsenal have agreed to a £72m deal for the Lille winger. Arsenal will supposedly pay the £72m in installments so that the move works out in their budget.

It is expected that the transfer will be completed in the coming days.

Pepe scored 23 goals and assisted 13 in Ligue 1 last season, which are impressive numbers. If he can carry this form over to Arsenal, then they would have a good chance of getting back into the Champions League.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Rob Holding Reiss Nelson
