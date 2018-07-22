5 Reasons why Arsenal will be a team to watch out for next season

Winds of Change: How will Arsenal fare under new management?

Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign at Arsenal came to an end last season. Although he was highly successful, winning the Premier League 3 times (once unbeaten) and the FA Cup a record breaking 7 times, the last few years with him at the helm weren't particularly joyful ones for the club or the fans.

Towards the end of his reign, calls for him to be sacked grew louder as the fans got frustrated with the direction the club was heading in. Lack of trophies and transfer market activity in addition to not qualifying for the Champions League seemed to be the straw that broke the camel's back. Wenger stepping down as Arsenal boss was almost inevitable after relations between the club and the fans turned toxic.

Now, with Unai Emery taking charge of Arsenal, fans seem to have newly found optimism for the upcoming season. The club seems to be heading in the right direction and the players look like they have found their love for the club again. The transfer market activities have been hugely lauded, as Emery has swiftly taken advantage of the window.

Shrewd signings and fulfilling the needs of the team have been a priority for the Spaniard and he's done so very early on in the window. Things are on the up for the club and here are 5 reasons why Arsenal could very well be a contender next season:

#1 "Possession and Pressing"

Mastermind: Arsenal's new boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery's first press conference as Arsenal manager started rather uneventfully. Apart from a few zingers about the media from Gazidis, there was not much to take away from the press conference other than how to pronounce the new boss' name.

But towards the end of the conference, Emery was asked about his style of play. The master tactician, though not fully familiar with the English language, made sure he fully emphasized the new coaching philosophy he would bring to the club. He wanted the club to be "a protagonist for all of the match."

Emery's coaching style revolves around the possession of the ball. The attractive attacking playstyle when the ball is in possession is finely balanced by the pressing of the opposition when they have the ball to regain possession. Almost like a yin-yang style of play.

This brand of football will be a breath of fresh air to the supporters who have become accustomed to the stale brand of the Beta version of the tiki-taka that was played under Wenger. The new signings made by the manager will help translate his philosophy onto the pitch.

