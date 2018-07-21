5 reasons why Arsenal will bounce back

The Gunners have signed five players in less than three months and the Gooners are happy to see their club try its best in the transfer market to restore the club's glory. New coach Unai Emery has done a pretty good job since he joined, bringing in two defenders, two midfielders and a goalkeeper. Though the likes of Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla have left, Unai has brought in equally good players to replace them.

Arsenal's transfer board is now trying to bring in Kingsley Coman, with an initial bid of £44.3 million already submitted for him. However, the chances of Coman coming to Arsenal are less as he is seen as Ribery's successor at Bayern Munich and Die Roten will resist selling him. Some other transfer targets are Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla) and Andre Gomes (Barcelona).

Sokratis, one of the new signings, shields the ball from Mkhitaryan during training.

5. Improved Defense

With the likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis at the back, Arsenal would look more confident defending unlike last season where they suffered at the back. Their defenders have lacked speed, and have often been caught on counter-attacks in the past. The Gunners play the best attacking football in England but their defence has always been a problem.

Bellerin had immense pace and his low crosses always troubled the opposition, but his defending qualities were never up to the mark last season. Well, this year, Bellerin must be taking things with extra seriousness as he has got a quality competitor in Lichtsteiner. Although Bellerin is just 23 whereas Lichtsteiner is 34, I still prefer the latter as he is more experienced.

On the left-side, Monreal has been completely reliable. Although the Spaniard has managed to bench Sead Kolasinac, Unai may yet have plans to use Kolasinac in his first-team. Maitland-Niles is another option at left-back but he is more used to playing as a left central midfielder.

Talking about Sokratis, the fans are still not sure who will be benched for him or who will face competition from him. As Koscielny is injured, he may get to start at the beginning of the season alongside Mustafi. The German defender has underperformed in the past two seasons, and Unai will be presented with the challenge to get the best out of him this time around. As we know, Sokratis is a very experienced defender, he could hopefully help Mustafi, who is as young as 24, improve.

