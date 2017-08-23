5 reasons why Arsenal will destroy Liverpool

Arsenal will travel to Anfield on Sunday.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 14:59 IST

Arsenal haven’t won their two opening games in 7 years

In Sunday’s late kick-off, Arsenal will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a clash of the title ‘pretenders’. On the back of a humiliating 1-0 defeat at Stoke, the Gunners will be looking to set the record straight at the expense of Liverpool. Both teams are reeling at the moment but it’s usually Arsenal who respond to adversity better than their Merseyside rivals.

If I was a betting man I’d be putting my life savings on an Arsenal win. The Gunners are the better team, they have the better players and have a better manager.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal will destroy Liverpool

#5 Arsenal are playing with something to prove

After having their title credentials seriously questioned at the Bet 365 Stadium, Arsenal are seriously rocking. One buy and one free transfer has not been enough to satisfy the appetite of the Arsenal fans. Now a defeat in the 2nd game of the season only regurgitates the fears the fans had at the start of the season and now they’re fuming again.

The Arsenal players now have a lot to prove as many of their detractors believe it’ll be the same old same old for the Gunners this season. They don’t look like title contenders and that defeat to Stoke only reaffirmed that. The best way to answer the critics would be to win an away match at one of their perceived title rivals.