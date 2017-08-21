5 reasons why Arsenal will not win the EPL title in 2017/18

Arsenal will once again be far off from the Premier League title this season - and here's why.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 15:45 IST

Kolašinac was dribbled past twice vs. Stoke

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Stoke, it’s time once again to analyse the title credentials of Arsenal FC. Once again, the club showed why they’re the laughing stock of the supposed big teams in England. The defeat raised many questions about Arsenal’s title chances of winning the league and they clearly don’t look good.

The Premier League is the most coveted prize in all of English football and Arsenal fans have almost forgotten how it feels to possess such a trophy. Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2004, it’s been a long thirteen years for the fans and that drought doesn’t look like ending anytime soon.

Here are 5 reasons why Arsenal have no chance at winning the EPL this year.

#5 Still need a CB

In the opening two games of the season, Arsenal have played two LBs as part of a back three. These are two players who are clearly uncomfortable in the position and, unfortunately, Wenger didn’t foresee this. As a result the Gunners have conceded 4 goals in two games.

The boss knew that Laurent Koscielny would be suspended, he knew Mustafi would be coming back from an international break and he knew Rob Holding wasn’t ready to be starting.

Instead, he ignored all that and refused to sign a CB. Even with all players fit, Arsenal need a new CB. Let’s not forget that Laurent Koscielny is 31 years old, his peak playing powers are coming to an end.

Football’s a harsh game and there’s no time to wait for below-par players to blossom. Shkodran Mustafi is not the guy Arsenal fans thought he was, he’s slow, rash, indecisive and poor at holding a defensive line. Arsenal need a CB not only to bench the German but to improve the whole solidity of the team.