5 reasons why Arsene Wenger is the perfect manager to replace Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Arsene Wenger is ready to return to management

Barely four months after announcing Julen Lopetegui as their new manager in acrimonious circumstances just two days to the start of which led to his sack as Spain manager, Real Madrid seem set to part ways with the 53-year-old.

Lopetegui was appointed to succeed Zinedine Zidane who left in unforeseen circumstances after guiding the club to its most successful era in modern times, and it was always going to be difficult to follow the illustrious achievements of the legendary Frenchman.

However, things have gotten so bad for Real under Lopetegui that the club is left with almost no option than to sack him, with reports emanating that he has until the El Clasico next Sunday to save his job.

Knowing Real Madrid and their history of rapid firing and hiring, the speculations have an element of serious truth, and it is only a matter of when and not if Lopetegui would be sacked.

A lot of names have been bandied about as potential replacements in the Madrid dugout, and one name often mentioned but not highly placed is that of Arsene Wenger.

Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Antonio Conte is seen as the man in pole position to take over the managerial job at Madrid, but with the 44-year-old currently locked in severance disputes with his former employers, the stage could be set for Wenger to take over the reins at Real.

The 68-year-old recently announced that he was ready to make a comeback into management after ending his 21-year love affair with Arsenal at the end of last season, and though many would scoff at the idea of Wenger coaching Madrid, the idea is not as farfetched as it looks at first glance. Here are five reasons which make Wenger the perfect replacement if Real Madrid decides to part ways with Julen Lopetegui.

#5 His desire to reprove himself on the highest stage

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifting the FA Barclaycard Premiership trophy

Arsene Wenger was once one of the greatest managers in the world, leading Arsenal to unprecedented heights, and achieving the legendary feat of being the first club to finish an entire league campaign undefeated with his Invincibles side of 2004.

Multiple titles were won, and Arsenal had the swagger of a side on top. Led by Wenger, they broke the previous stronghold Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson had on the Premier League.

However, things began to change in the last decade of Arsene's reign, as financial restrictions brought about by their Stadium construction meant that stringent measures had to be put in place, and Wenger had to change to a model of sourcing cheap untested players from around the world, and nurture them before selling them off to rivals for a healthy profit.

The consequent effect of this was that Arsenal fell from their previous heights, and watched on as Chelsea, Manchester City and recently Tottenham overtook them on the English football hierarchy.

The club became the butt of jokes and had to endure a miserable run of eight years without lifting a trophy until 2014 when the FA Cup was won.

Wenger led Arsenal from being title contenders to contesting for and seeing a top-four finish as a trophy to altogether falling out of Champions League qualification, and for all of his previous achievements, he left Arsenal on a sour note, with fans championing #WengerOut campaigns before the Frenchman finally departed.

He recently stated that he wants to come back into management, and it is undoubtable that he would want to leave football management on his won terms by being placed in the upper strata where his tactical acumen lies.

Wenger has unfinished business in football management to prove that he still has what it takes to be a coach at the elite level, and Real Madrid offers him the platform to do so. Hence, it would be wise for the club to snap him up, as he is a man on a mission, and this drive could see him turn Madrid's fortunes around.

