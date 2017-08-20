5 reasons why Barcelona could win the league this season

Barcelona might just do what many think is impossible at this point...

FC Barcelona La Liga Trophy Celebration Parade in 2016

This is an absurd claim, isn’t it? Barcelona have just lost Neymar and signed a Tottenham reject as an answer to their midfield woes. They are losing their most talented academy players and have also lost two Clasico clashes in a row, where Madrid actually dominated them.

If that wasn’t enough, their attempts to sign Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are not going anywhere as the club face massive pressure from the fans to do something – just do something. Despite all of this, Barcelona can win the league.

Yes, they can. There are reasons for claiming that – and here is how they can…

#5 Madrid losing points after winter

Some things in life are certain: death, taxes and Madrid losing games right after the winter break. It is almost as if the Blancos have a tradition to lose game after enjoying their time off in the winter. For example, last season, they almost let Barcelona catch up with them after losing games in January.

Similarly, in 2016, Rafa Benitez lost his job after dropping points in January. Ancelotti’s Madrid looked set to win it all in 2015, but were found out and somewhat imploded after the winter break. So with the commencement of the new season, Barca fans can take solace in the fact that their eternal rivals will almost certainly drop points after the winter break.

And their team can capitalise on that.