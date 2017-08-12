5 reasons why Barcelona may not win La Liga this year​

Here's why things don't look good for Barcelona...

Andre Gomes hasn't hit the heights that was expected of him

Writing something like this is always risky. By the end of the season, if the said team goes on to win, then the writer is susceptible to getting slated and abused for her/his premature judgement. However, I will still take the risk and go on about it.

Barcelona are a wounded team. After the waning of some of their best players, they seem to be morally hurt by the departure of their supposed future, Neymar. With the league starting in about a week’s time, the Catalan club’s chances of winning it seem bleak.

And here are 5 reasons as to why Ernesto Valverde’s men don’t have what it takes to win the league come May next year…

#5 Weak midfield

Once upon a time, not too long ago, there was a team in the heart of Catalonia. That team was legendary, they won everything that was there to win. That team had the best forwards, the best midfielders and some of the best defenders.

That team was Barcelona. Obviously, the club still exists, but that team doesn’t. That Barcelona had an unparalleled midfield of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. While the latter two are still at the club, they are far from the players that led that team.

Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez departed from the club and left an unfillable hole. Ivan Rakitic came in and did well, but he is far from the influential figure that the Catalan was. Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez are the other players looked upon as a potential successor, but it has become apparent that they lack the sufficient quality to take over from those legendary midfielders.

Barcelona might yet sign midfielders to rejuvenate their team, but it will still be behind the imperial midfield of Real Madrid.