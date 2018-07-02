Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 reasons why Brazil will win the World Cup 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    02 Jul 2018, 23:46 IST

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Neymar celebrates after scoring

When a team wins, it is only natural to hype them up as the eventual winners – especially if it is a team like Brazil. After today’s win against Mexico, however, there is a good – no, excellent – chance for the Brazilians to win the World Cup for the sixth time.

No, this is not a knee-jerk reaction after watching Brazil slowly and steadily eviscerate Mexico. Today’s match against the Mexicans was a win that proves the mental strength of this Brazilian team.

Three big-names left the World Cup from the first four games of the round of 16. The giant-killing tendency at the World Cup meant that many expected Brazil to be stunned by the Mexicans, who did the same against Germany.

But in the end, they won and showed their big-team characteristic. They overcame the psychological barrier to beat Mexico and consolidate their position as the favourites.

With just three more games to win to lift the glorious World Cup trophy, here are five reasons why the Brazilians are going to win the World Cup this year.

#5 Strong defence

There is a saying that attack wins you games and defence wins you titles. It is perhaps the truest saying there ever was. Spain conceded only two goals in 7 games in the 2010 World Cup and Germany let only four goals in their World Cup-winning campaign in 2014.

In 2006, Italy conceded only twice as the campaign was solely based around a strong defence. So far in this tournament, Brazil have conceded only one goal and that was in their first game against Switzerland.

Thiago Silva and Miranda have formed an excellent centre-back pairing while Fagner has actually been a better right-back for Brazil than Danilo. Marcelo missed out against Mexico but was good in the matches that he played.

Even though he left his position often to attack, his zone was well covered by Casemiro (more on him later). And when Marcelo had to miss out against Mexico, Felipe Luis came in and filled the role beautifully.

This only shows how good Brazil are defensively but also their…

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Neymar Philippe Coutinho Football Top 5/Top 10
